A Texas hiker was followed by a young wolf for nearly 10 minutes in Yellowstone's Lamar Valley. He used bear spray to keep the predator at bay.

A Texas man hiking through Yellowstone National Park on Sunday found himself being trailed by a young wolf for nearly 10 minutes in Lamar Valley, prompting him to reach for bear spray when the animal came uncomfortably close.

Ignazio Zanin was walking the Lamar River Trail when the black wolf, fitted with a tracking collar, began following him. The animal kept its distance initially but gradually inched closer as the hike continued.

"He didn't threaten me at any time. But still, it's a wild animal and a predator," Zanin told Cowboy State Daily.

Park rangers said the wolf was likely a curious sub-adult

Another visitor, Deric Smith, observed the encounter through a spotting scope and recorded video of the exchange. The footage shows the wolf moving through sagebrush behind Zanin, who remained remarkably calm throughout the ordeal.

When the wolf drew close enough to make him uneasy, Zanin turned and sprayed the animal. The wolf backed off but continued trailing him. A second burst of bear spray finally convinced the animal to maintain a greater distance.

Zanin said the wolf never growled or showed aggression, but the unpredictability of a wild predator kept him alert. "I didn't know for certain if it was safe or not," he said.

A first-time visitor to Yellowstone, Zanin said he chose to keep walking rather than panic or turn back. "I knew that panic was not going to help you in any way. I just stayed calm," he explained.

The Yellowstone public affairs office later confirmed that sub-adult wolves in Lamar Valley have occasionally grown accustomed to human presence. Park officials said Zanin's use of bear spray was appropriate in the situation.

Lamar Valley is renowned for wildlife viewing, including frequent wolf sightings. The park spans parts of Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho.

No injuries were reported. Zanin completed his hike after taking a longer route back to the highway.