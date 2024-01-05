Muslims will run America in 30 years & US will have Sharia Law, says entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David (WATCH)

In a recent interview on Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk podcast, American entrepreneur and author Patrick Bet-David shared thought-provoking insights regarding demographic trends, particularly the contrasting birth rates between Muslim and non-Muslim populations in the United States. Bet-David expressed concern about the potential consequences of these demographic shifts, suggesting that within a few decades, Muslims might hold significant political influence in the United States.

Bet-David highlighted a key statistical difference in birth rates between Muslim and non-Muslim communities. According to his observations, Muslims, on average, have 2.9 children per woman, while Christians and non-Muslims have an average of 2.1 children. Bet-David contends that this demographic trend, if sustained, could lead to Muslims holding a majority in various political spheres within a few decades.

The entrepreneur extrapolates from these demographic trends, foreseeing a future where Muslims may dominate American politics, holding positions in the House, the Senate, and governorships. While Bet-David acknowledges that this prediction is based on mathematical projections, he raises the possibility of a significant shift in the sociopolitical landscape of the United States.

"You know why Muslims are growing at the pace they're growing? Say what you want about Muslims. They average 2.9 kids per woman. Christians average 2.1. The way its going right now, within 30 years Muslims are going to be running America whether you like it or not. The House, the Senate, Governors are going to be Muslims. It's what's going to happen. You're not going to be able to compete with them. It's purely mathematical. Christians, non-Muslims are not having enough kids. US, at this pace, if we go with the math, it's going to be a Sharia Law in US. It may take 30-50 years, but it's eventually going to happen because Christians only have one kid or two kids. Muslims they want to keep having kids," he said in the interview.

Bet-David further explores the cultural and religious aspects that might accompany this demographic change. He emphasizes the strong belief systems within the Muslim community, pointing to an incident involving MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov. The incident, according to Bet-David, where Khabib reacted strongly to a perceived insult, serves as an example of the deep-seated convictions and the intolerance toward disrespecting Prophet Mohammed or their faith.

"God forbid you say something about Prophet Mohammed, God forbid you say something about their God, God forbid you direspect them - do you know what happens if you do that? Khabib is in a press conference with Conor (McGregor), the guy asked a question and he says, "Khabib, Salamalekum and also Conor wants to congratulate you on your proper 12th drink" Khabib responds, "Hey, hey you can't say those two things at the same time." And then the guy says, "What you going to do about it?" And Khabib did and he wouldn't let go and he lost his mind. Khabib is such a believer of his country and his religion. Their not tolerant," Bet-David further said.

Watch the full interview here: