Explained: How 'DOGE' meme inspired name of Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy's new US Govt department

In a bold move to overhaul government operations, US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that Tesla CEO Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will head a new Department of Government Efficiency, creatively dubbed DOGE. The department, which will focus on dismantling bureaucratic inefficiencies, slashing regulations, and restructuring federal agencies, is set to have a significant impact on US governance.

While not an official government agency, DOGE is positioned to play a key role in Trump’s vision for reducing government size and inefficiency. The department’s goal is to streamline government operations, a task that Trump has compared to the "Manhattan Project of our time" in terms of its potential to reshape the country. However, the acronym DOGE itself holds additional layers of significance, aligning with Musk’s promotion of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, which draws its inspiration from an internet meme.

Trump's statement on Musk, Ramaswamy's role in Trump 2.0

I am pleased to announce that the Great Elon Musk, working in conjunction with American Patriot Vivek Ramaswamy, will lead the Department of Government Efficiency (“DOGE”). Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies – Essential to the “Save America” Movement. “This will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in Government waste, which is a lot of people!” stated Mr. Musk.

It will become, potentially, “The Manhattan Project” of our time. Republican politicians have dreamed about the objectives of “DOGE” for a very long time. To drive this kind of drastic change, the Department of Government Efficiency will provide advice and guidance from outside of Government, and will partner with the White House and Office of Management & Budget to drive large scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before.

I look forward to Elon and Vivek making changes to the Federal Bureaucracy with an eye on efficiency and, at the same time, making life better for all Americans. Importantly, we will drive out the massive waste and fraud which exists throughout our annual $6.5 Trillion Dollars of Government Spending. They will work together to liberate our Economy, and make the U.S. Government accountable to “WE THE PEOPLE.” Their work will conclude no later than July 4, 2026 – A smaller Government, with more efficiency and less bureaucracy, will be the perfect gift to America on the 250th Anniversary of The Declaration of Independence. I am confident they will succeed!

Story behind the famous DOGE meme

The Doge meme, which began as an image of a Shiba Inu dog named Kabosu, has been a viral sensation since 2010. Kabosu’s expressive face and the use of broken English captions such as "Much wow" and "So amaze" led to the creation of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin in 2013 by software engineers Billy Marcus and Jackson Palmer. Kabosu, who passed away in May 2024, had been a beloved figure in internet culture, with her image appearing in countless memes and becoming the symbol of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency.

The meme-based cryptocurrency gained significant attention thanks to Musk’s vocal support. Musk has long been associated with Dogecoin, frequently promoting it on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Musk’s active endorsement of the currency, even changing X’s logo to the face of the Shiba Inu Kabosu further cemented his link to Dogecoin’s rise to prominence.

Kabosu’s legacy lives on, not only in the digital world but also in the real world, as she continues to inspire charitable contributions and community-driven initiatives. A statue of Kabosu, funded by cryptocurrency enthusiasts, now stands in her honour in Sakura, Japan, and her memory is intertwined with the cultural phenomenon that is Dogecoin.

In 2021, Dogecoin’s value surged after Musk tweeted about it, turning what was once a joke currency into a legitimate asset with a market capitalization that reached billions. Musk’s continued endorsement has helped Dogecoin maintain relevance, though its value has been volatile.

Unlike Bitcoin, Dogecoin does not have a maximum cap on the number of coins that can be mined, making it inflationary by design. This, coupled with the ease with which miners can process transactions on its blockchain, has contributed to its more casual use in micro-transactions rather than as a store of value. However, Dogecoin remains one of the top ten cryptocurrencies by market cap, and its influence is undeniable.

Role of Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy as head of DOGE

Elon Musk, who has consistently advocated for reduced government spending and a more efficient government structure, has long championed the idea of a Department of Government Efficiency. In his statement, Musk emphasized his commitment to bringing his business acumen to the task of reforming government, stating that the new department would undertake a "complete financial and performance audit" of federal agencies. Musk’s goal is ambitious: reducing government spending by up to $2 trillion.

Vivek Ramaswamy, the biotech entrepreneur and former Republican presidential candidate, will serve as the department's co-leader. Ramaswamy, who has no prior experience in government, has gained recognition for his stance on corporate cost-cutting and reform. His previous actions, such as urging Buzzfeed to reduce its workforce and hire conservative commentators, demonstrate his focus on streamlining businesses, a philosophy he will now bring to government. While some critics question his lack of government experience, Ramaswamy’s corporate background and outspoken views on reducing waste in the private sector have made him a key ally in Trump’s efforts to reshape federal administration.

The creation of the Department of Government Efficiency under the DOGE name represents an unusual but undeniably creative blending of technology, politics, and internet culture. With the stage set for DOGE to begin its work, its influence could extend far beyond the realm of government bureaucracy. With Musk’s backing, and Ramaswamy’s business expertise, the initiative could usher in significant changes that reshape the way the US government operates, while keeping the spirit of Dogecoin and the internet meme alive in the political discourse.

