Trump's choice of Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy as head of DOGE sparks hilarious meme fest

Donald Trump appointed Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), aiming to reform the federal bureaucracy. This announcement triggered a wave of memes and reactions on social media.

Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 11:30 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday named "great" Elon Musk and "American patriot" Vivek Ramaswamy to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to clean up the federal bureaucracy.

Trump said in a statement that former Republican presidential candidate Ramaswamy, 39, and billionaire Musk, 53, would provide the White House with "advice and guidance" from outside the government. They would also collaborate with the Office of Management and Budget to "drive large scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before."

The announcement sparked a meme fest on social media. Let's take a look at the reactions: 

How the DOGE would function was unclear at first, even after Trump's declaration. It could fall under the Federal Advisory Committee Act, which establishes requirements for the conduct and public accountability of outside organizations that provide advice to the government.

In order to avoid any possible conflicts of interest, federal personnel are often expected to disclose their assets and entanglements and to sell off any sizable interests that are connected to their jobs. According to The Associated Press, Musk and Ramaswamy would not be subject to such regulations or ethical restrictions since they would not be considered official federal employees. 

