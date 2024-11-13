Canadian media finally admits Khalistani terrorist and Nijjar aide Arsh Dalla's arrest (WATCH)

The Canadian Police have arrested Arshdeep Singh, also known as Arsh Dalla, a Khalistani terrorist and one of India's most-wanted criminals in connection with a shootout, Canadian media has confirmed.

The Canadian Police have arrested Arshdeep Singh, also known as Arsh Dalla, a Khalistani terrorist and one of India's most-wanted criminals in connection with a shootout, Canadian media has confirmed. Dalla, known to be a close aide of slain Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, has been leading the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) since Nijjar's killing last year.

During a program reporting, the Canadian anchor said, "Last September, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of playing a role in the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Nijjar, now CTV news has learnt one of Nijjar's former associates has been arrested in a violent shooting in Ontario."

Dalla will be produced before a local court tomorrow.

According to Adrian Ghobrial of CTV News, Arsh Dalla has been charged in a case related to the shooting in Ontario on October 28.

Indian security agency sources had earlier stated that they were informed of Dalla's detention following his alleged involvement in an armed altercation in Milton town on October 27 or 28.

Dalla is on the list of the most wanted terrorists in India and has been charged in various cases of targeted killings and extortion. The Indian authorities say they had informed their Canadian counterparts about his location in March this year.

Arsh Dalla, a close aide of Nijjar

A close aide of Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla, carried out multiple targeted killings in Punjab through his sleeper cell network. According to the NIA, the duo were involved in the killings of key figures. In 2022, Dalla and Nijjar were linked to the murder of Manohar Lal, a member of Dera Sacha Sauda. In 2024, Dalla claimed responsibility on social media for the assassination of a Congress leader in Punjab.

Following Nijjar's death, Dalla took over the KTF. The outfit was established by Jagtar Singh Tara in 2011. Tara, previously associated with the Babbar Khalsa International terrorist organisation, was involved in the 1995 assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh.

