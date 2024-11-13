Lifestyle

Vienna to Geneva: 5 most liveable cities in the World for 2024

Let's check out the top 5 liveable cities in the World for the year. Is there an Indian city on the list? Read on to find out

Vienna, Austria

The Austrian capital tops the list and maintains it's position for the 3rd consecutive year

Copenhagen, Denmark

With a liveability index of 98, it is the 2nd best place after Vienna

Zurich, Switzerland

The city has a top-notch health care system and ranks 3rd with an index of 97.1

Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne ranks 4th with 97 index number in the list after Zurich

Geneva, Switzerland

Geneva shares the 5th position with Calgary in Canada. They have an index number of 96.8

