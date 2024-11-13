Pakistani TikTok star Imsha Rehman's alleged intimate video goes viral; Here's what she did NEXT
Pakistani TikTok star Imsha Rehman's private video leaked online, sparking controversy and privacy concerns. Similar to the Minahil Malik incident, Rehman deactivated her accounts. Learn more about the incident and its implications.
Imsha Rehman, another Pakistani TikTok celebrity, has been in serious trouble since her sensual video went popular on social media. She is also dealing with the same criticism as Minahil Malik did, with many claiming that she purposefully made her personal films public in order to get attention and followers.
Also Read | Ameesha Patel fuels dating rumours as she shares lovey-dovey photo with Nirvaan Birla
Imsha Rehman responded to the popular video in her bio, according to a snapshot of her TikTok account that is being shared on social media. "Jab tak video viral hai maine ne ID off kar di hai [I have deactivated my account until the video becomes viral]," she added.
Rehman is seen in the now-viral video in a precarious condition, and it has been extensively shared on social media and WhatsApp groups. It's unknown who leaked the footage, but like Malik, Rehman has regrettably fallen victim to yet another private violation.
In response to the controversy, Rehman deactivated her TikTok and Instagram accounts.
This is the second time that an obscene video of a Pakistani influencer has been leaked online. After a private video of her and her partner was posted online in October, Pakistani TikTok sensation Minahil Malik was thrust into the spotlight. Some stepped forward to support her, while others thought it was a publicity trick.
Also Read | Who was Song Jae Rim? Korean actor passes away at the age of 39