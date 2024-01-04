Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Donald Trump profited unconstitutionally from presidency; received $7.8 million from foreign govts: Report

    The 156-page report alleges that Donald Trump exploited his position to financially benefit his business empire, receiving at least $7.8 million from foreign governments, including China, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. 

    President Donald Trump profited unconstitutionally from presidency: Report
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 9:12 PM IST

    In a comprehensive 156-page report released on Thursday, House Democrats on the Oversight Committee accused former President Donald Trump of unconstitutionally profiting from the presidency. The report claims that Trump exploited his position to benefit his business empire, receiving millions of dollars from foreign governments. According to the findings, Trump’s businesses garnered at least $7.8 million from governments with questionable practices, including China, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

    The report, stemming from a nearly seven-year investigation, asserts that records obtained by House Oversight Democrats reveal a complex network of payments from foreign governments directly to Trump-owned enterprises while he was in the White House. China emerged as the top contributor, making payments exceeding $5.5 million at Trump Tower in New York and two hotels in Washington and Las Vegas.

    House Oversight Democrats specifically accuse Trump of violating the Foreign Emoluments Clause of the Constitution, which prohibits the president from profiting from foreign governments without Congressional approval. The investigation, initiated by the late Rep Elijah Cummings in 2016, was halted by House Republicans after they took control of the committee last year.

    The report acknowledges that its findings are incomplete due to the cessation of the investigation by House Republicans. Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, emphasized that while $7.8 million may only be a fraction of Trump’s questionable earnings, it is a significant issue demanding attention.

    House Democrats had subpoenaed Trump’s former accounting firm, Mazars USA, in 2019. Trump attempted to block the request, but the Supreme Court upheld the subpoena in 2020. Ultimately, after Republicans assumed control of the committee, Mazars was released from its legal obligation to provide relevant documentation to the Democrats’ investigation.

    The report concludes that it offers a noteworthy glimpse into Trump’s foreign financial dealings but falls short of providing a comprehensive account of his alleged efforts to exploit the presidency for personal enrichment, violating the U.S. Constitution.

