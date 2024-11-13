Maruti Suzuki Alto Tour H1 Review Mileage Features and Price

With the production of Maruti 800 halted due to BS6 engine issues, let's explore the details of its successor, the Alto Tour H1.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 1:23 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 1:23 PM IST

Alto 800 Discontinued

While the automotive market offers various cars, high-mileage vehicles are in demand. Maruti's Alto 800, now discontinued due to its BS-6 non-compliant engine, has been replaced by the commercial vehicle Tour H1, based on the Alto K10.

article_image2

Alto Tour H1 Engine

Powerful Engine and Mileage

The Alto Tour H1 offers both petrol and CNG options. It features a 1.0-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine and a dual VVT petrol engine, generating a maximum of 66 bhp and 89 Nm of torque on petrol.

article_image3

Alto Tour H1 CNG Mileage

On CNG, the engine produces 56 bhp and 82 Nm of torque. The company claims a mileage of 22.05 km/l on petrol and an impressive 34.46 km/kg on CNG.

article_image4

Alto Tour H1 Safety

Standard Features

The Alto Tour H1 boasts safety features like engine immobilizer, anti-lock braking system with electronic brake force distribution, dual airbags, pre-tensioner and force limiter front seatbelts, speed limiting system, and reverse parking sensors.

article_image5

Alto Tour H1 Price

Affordable Price

The Alto Tour H1 is available in three colors: Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Granite Grey, and Arctic White. Its price starts at ₹4.80 lakh ex-showroom and goes up to ₹5.70 lakh ex-showroom.

