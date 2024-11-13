Tipu Sultan’s battle sword fetches Rs 3.4 Crore at London Auction

The “sword with the shiny blade,” thought to have been part of Tipu Sultan's armory and with origins tracing back to the Battle of Seringapatam, was sold on Tuesday (Nov 12) at the Bonhams auction house for £317,900 (approximately Rs 3.4 crore). The sword boasts an unbroken lineage dating back to the 1799 battle, where Tipu Sultan was defeated. It has remained in the possession of a British family whose ancestor received it in recognition of his service during the conflict.

'Rs 1.5 lakh crore needed for human-led Chandrayaan mission', says ISRO chief S Somanath

Known as the “steel tulwar,” the weapon features Tipu Sultan’s signature “bubri” (tiger stripe) motif on the hilt and a gold-inlaid Arabic letter “ha” on the blade, symbolizing his father, Hyder Ali.

The sword was awarded to Captain James Andrew Dick in acknowledgment of his contributions during the Battle of Seringapatam. It remained in the Dick family’s possession until June 2024. At the time of the battle, Dick served as a lieutenant in the 75th Highland Regiment of Foot, which played a pivotal role in the assault. The regiment was tasked with scaling the fortress walls using ladders, making Lt. Dick likely among the first British soldiers to enter the city. His regiment also assisted in the search for Tipu Sultan's body following the battle.

A silver-hilted Seringapatam Medal once owned by Peter Cherry, who served as paymaster during the siege, fetched £23,040 (approximately Rs 24 lakh). The medal features an image of a "British lion triumphing over a tiger." Additionally, a confidential report detailing the covert alliance between Tipu Sultan and the Nawabs of the Carnatic, signed by N.B. Edmonstone, the Persian translator for the Government of Bengal, dated April 6, 1800, was sold for £35,840 (roughly Rs 38.6 lakh).

"This spectacular sword is the greatest of all the weapons linked to Tipu Sultan still in private hands. Its close personal association with the Sultan, its impeccable provenance traceable to the very day it was captured, and the outstanding craftsmanship that went into its manufacture make it unique and highly desirable," said Oliver White, Bonhams Head of Islamic and Indian Art and auctioneer.

"The sword has an extraordinary history, an astonishing provenance and unrivalled craftsmanship. It was no surprise it was so hotly contested between two phone bidders and a bidder in the room. We are delighted with the result," Nima Sagharchi, group head of Islamic and Indian Art at Bonhams, said in a statement.

'You and I in this beautiful world': Zomato reacts to Swiggy's IPO debut with quirky message; post goes viral

Latest Videos