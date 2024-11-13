Tipu Sultan’s battle sword fetches Rs 3.4 Crore at London Auction

Tipu Sultan’s sword believed to originate from the historic Battle of Seringapatam, was auctioned at Bonhams for an impressive £317,900 (Rs 3.4 crore).
 

Tipu Sultan battle sword fetches Rs 3 point 4 crore at London Bonhams auction anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 10:48 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 10:48 AM IST

The “sword with the shiny blade,” thought to have been part of Tipu Sultan's armory and with origins tracing back to the Battle of Seringapatam, was sold on Tuesday (Nov 12) at the Bonhams auction house for £317,900 (approximately Rs 3.4 crore). The sword boasts an unbroken lineage dating back to the 1799 battle, where Tipu Sultan was defeated. It has remained in the possession of a British family whose ancestor received it in recognition of his service during the conflict.

'Rs 1.5 lakh crore needed for human-led Chandrayaan mission', says ISRO chief S Somanath

Known as the “steel tulwar,” the weapon features Tipu Sultan’s signature “bubri” (tiger stripe) motif on the hilt and a gold-inlaid Arabic letter “ha” on the blade, symbolizing his father, Hyder Ali.

The sword was awarded to Captain James Andrew Dick in acknowledgment of his contributions during the Battle of Seringapatam. It remained in the Dick family’s possession until June 2024. At the time of the battle, Dick served as a lieutenant in the 75th Highland Regiment of Foot, which played a pivotal role in the assault. The regiment was tasked with scaling the fortress walls using ladders, making Lt. Dick likely among the first British soldiers to enter the city. His regiment also assisted in the search for Tipu Sultan's body following the battle.

A silver-hilted Seringapatam Medal once owned by Peter Cherry, who served as paymaster during the siege, fetched £23,040 (approximately Rs 24 lakh). The medal features an image of a "British lion triumphing over a tiger." Additionally, a confidential report detailing the covert alliance between Tipu Sultan and the Nawabs of the Carnatic, signed by N.B. Edmonstone, the Persian translator for the Government of Bengal, dated April 6, 1800, was sold for £35,840 (roughly Rs 38.6 lakh).

"This spectacular sword is the greatest of all the weapons linked to Tipu Sultan still in private hands. Its close personal association with the Sultan, its impeccable provenance traceable to the very day it was captured, and the outstanding craftsmanship that went into its manufacture make it unique and highly desirable," said Oliver White, Bonhams Head of Islamic and Indian Art and auctioneer.

"The sword has an extraordinary history, an astonishing provenance and unrivalled craftsmanship. It was no surprise it was so hotly contested between two phone bidders and a bidder in the room. We are delighted with the result," Nima Sagharchi, group head of Islamic and Indian Art at Bonhams, said in a statement.

'You and I in this beautiful world': Zomato reacts to Swiggy's IPO debut with quirky message; post goes viral

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'I'm the same weight that I was': Sunita Williams rubbishes health fears, insists 'my butt is bigger' (WATCH) shk

'I’m the same weight that I was': Sunita Williams rubbishes health fears, insists 'my butt is bigger' (WATCH)

ELIMINATED Several Hezbollah field commanders killed in recent Lebanon airstrikes, claims Israel

ELIMINATED! Several Hezbollah field commanders killed in recent Lebanon airstrikes, claims Israel

'ISKCON Hindus attack Muslims': Shocking claims by Bangladesh Police surfaces, sparks outrage (WATCH) shk

'ISKCON Hindus attack Muslims': Shocking claims by Bangladesh Police surfaces, sparks outrage (WATCH)

BREAKING: Canadian media admits Arsh Dalla, Khalistani terrorist & Nijjar aide, arrested in Canada (WATCH) shk

Canadian media finally admits Khalistani terrorist and Nijjar aide Arsh Dalla's arrest (WATCH)

Who is Vivek Ramaswamy, Trump pick to co-head Govt Efficiency department anr

Who is Vivek Ramaswamy, Trump's pick to co-head Govt Efficiency department?

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025 to host foreign dignitaries from Israel, USA, France for special Ganga aarti AJR

Mahakumbh 2025 to host foreign dignitaries from Israel, USA, France for special Ganga aarti

Steve Smith to Joe Root: 5 overseas players at risk of going UNSOLD in IPL 2025 Mega Auction ATG

Steve Smith to Joe Root: 5 overseas players at risk of going UNSOLD in IPL 2025 Mega Auction

'I'm the same weight that I was': Sunita Williams rubbishes health fears, insists 'my butt is bigger' (WATCH) shk

'I’m the same weight that I was': Sunita Williams rubbishes health fears, insists 'my butt is bigger' (WATCH)

Salman Khan's lyricist arrested for threatening actor to promote his song NTI

Salman Khan's lyricist arrested for threatening actor to promote his song

Priyanka Chopra to Kangana Ranaut-9 popular actresses who fell in love with married men RBA

Priyanka Chopra to Kangana Ranaut-9 popular actresses who fell in love with married men

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon