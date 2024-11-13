Real Madrid youngster Marc Cucalon, tipped for stardom, forced to retire aged 19; here's why

Marc Cucalon, who was recruited by Real Madrid from Real Zaragoza at just 11 years old, had long been regarded as one of Los Blancos' brightest prospects.

Marc Cucalon, the highly-rated 19-year-old talent from Real Madrid’s famed youth academy, has been forced to retire from football due to a persistent injury that has shattered his career aspirations.

Cucalon, who was recruited by Real Madrid from Real Zaragoza at just 11 years old, had long been regarded as one of the club's brightest prospects. Over the years, he rose through the ranks at Valdebebas, impressing coaches and staff with his performances, culminating in a place in the Under-19 Juvenil A squad under former Madrid defender Álvaro Arbeloa.

However, his promising career came to a tragic halt following a severe anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury suffered during a UEFA Youth League match against Celtic in September 2022. Despite enduring multiple complications and years of intensive rehabilitation, Cucalon has been unable to recover fully, leading him to announce his retirement from football at the tender age of 19.

Marc Cucalon's emotional Instagram post

In an emotional message shared on his Instagram, Cucalon reflected on his journey with Real Madrid, expressing gratitude for the experiences and lessons he gained along the way.

"I didn't know how to start this letter. So I'll do it by saying THANK YOU to everyone. From the heart. For all the support you have given me during this time. I arrived at the Real Madrid quarry in the summer of 2016 as a kid with a backpack full of dreams and I was very, very happy. And the truth that my life changed completely on September 6, 2022, when I was seriously injured in a basketball @uefayouthleague," he wrote.

The injury, which initially seemed like a temporary setback, has had lasting effects that prevented Cucalon from returning to the level of performance he had once promised. He explained how, despite his efforts to fight through the physical and mental struggles over the last two years, the dream of playing professional football was no longer achievable.

"After several complications, that injury has forced me to make the tough decision to say GOODBYE to football, at least in the way I had always dreamed of. For these past two years I have struggled physically and mentally with all my might and I have tried everything in my power to enjoy this sport again, but it has not been possible to recover from it. Don't get me wrong: this is not a sad farewell at all," Cucalon wrote.

Despite this crushing disappointment, Cucalon remained upbeat, acknowledging the privilege of having been part of the world-renowned Real Madrid setup.

"After all, I think I have been truly privileged to have been part of the best club in the world and to have lived a dream. I’ve learned and matured as a person and as a player. I carry with me for the rest of my life the values that have been instilled in me and, of course, football has taught me in every triumph and in every defeat: you always have to overcome and keep fighting to overcome obstacles. Those lessons will be part of my life forever," he further said.

Cucalon’s retirement at such a young age is a devastating loss for Real Madrid, especially considering the high expectations placed on him as one of the club's future stars.

"It is time to look back and be thankful for all the people who have been beside me on this journey. Endless thanks to my family. Thanks to my parents, who have always supported me in every decision and every stone along the way. It's true that leaving home to fulfill my dream was difficult. But seeing their faces of happiness when they saw me enjoying on the playground became my greatest pride. Thanks also to my friends, the unconditional ones who have never failed me," he concluded.

