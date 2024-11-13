Real Madrid youngster Marc Cucalon, tipped for stardom, forced to retire aged 19; here's why

Marc Cucalon, who was recruited by Real Madrid from Real Zaragoza at just 11 years old, had long been regarded as one of Los Blancos' brightest prospects.

football Real Madrid youngster Marc Cucalon, tipped for stardom, forced to retire aged 19; here's why snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 1:03 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 1:03 PM IST

Marc Cucalon, the highly-rated 19-year-old talent from Real Madrid’s famed youth academy, has been forced to retire from football due to a persistent injury that has shattered his career aspirations.

Cucalon, who was recruited by Real Madrid from Real Zaragoza at just 11 years old, had long been regarded as one of the club's brightest prospects. Over the years, he rose through the ranks at Valdebebas, impressing coaches and staff with his performances, culminating in a place in the Under-19 Juvenil A squad under former Madrid defender Álvaro Arbeloa.

However, his promising career came to a tragic halt following a severe anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury suffered during a UEFA Youth League match against Celtic in September 2022. Despite enduring multiple complications and years of intensive rehabilitation, Cucalon has been unable to recover fully, leading him to announce his retirement from football at the tender age of 19.

Marc Cucalon's emotional Instagram post

In an emotional message shared on his Instagram, Cucalon reflected on his journey with Real Madrid, expressing gratitude for the experiences and lessons he gained along the way.

"I didn't know how to start this letter. So I'll do it by saying THANK YOU to everyone. From the heart. For all the support you have given me during this time. I arrived at the Real Madrid quarry in the summer of 2016 as a kid with a backpack full of dreams and I was very, very happy. And the truth that my life changed completely on September 6, 2022, when I was seriously injured in a basketball @uefayouthleague," he wrote.

The injury, which initially seemed like a temporary setback, has had lasting effects that prevented Cucalon from returning to the level of performance he had once promised. He explained how, despite his efforts to fight through the physical and mental struggles over the last two years, the dream of playing professional football was no longer achievable.

"After several complications, that injury has forced me to make the tough decision to say GOODBYE to football, at least in the way I had always dreamed of. For these past two years I have struggled physically and mentally with all my might and I have tried everything in my power to enjoy this sport again, but it has not been possible to recover from it. Don't get me wrong: this is not a sad farewell at all," Cucalon wrote.

Despite this crushing disappointment, Cucalon remained upbeat, acknowledging the privilege of having been part of the world-renowned Real Madrid setup.

"After all, I think I have been truly privileged to have been part of the best club in the world and to have lived a dream. I’ve learned and matured as a person and as a player. I carry with me for the rest of my life the values that have been instilled in me and, of course, football has taught me in every triumph and in every defeat: you always have to overcome and keep fighting to overcome obstacles. Those lessons will be part of my life forever," he further said.

Cucalon’s retirement at such a young age is a devastating loss for Real Madrid, especially considering the high expectations placed on him as one of the club's future stars.

"It is time to look back and be thankful for all the people who have been beside me on this journey. Endless thanks to my family. Thanks to my parents, who have always supported me in every decision and every stone along the way. It's true that leaving home to fulfill my dream was difficult. But seeing their faces of happiness when they saw me enjoying on the playground became my greatest pride. Thanks also to my friends, the unconditional ones who have never failed me," he concluded.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2025 KL Rahul breaks silence over leaving LSG eyes respectful environment in next team vkp

IPL 2025: KL Rahul breaks silence over leaving LSG, eyes respectful environment in next team

India Pakistan deadlock over Champions Trophy 2025: How much money PCB can lose if event is moved or postponed snt

India-Pakistan deadlock over Champions Trophy 2025: How much money PCB can lose if event is moved or postponed

Ruben Amorim's first day as Manchester United coach: Here's what transpired, WATCH behind-the-scenes video snt

Ruben Amorim's first day as Manchester United coach: Here's what transpired, WATCH behind-the-scenes video

football Argentina club starts YouTube star in top-flight match: Who is Spreen and why his 50-second cameo sparked row snt

Argentina club starts YouTube star in top-flight match: Who is Spreen and why his 50-second cameo sparked row

Shami returns for Bengal vs MP Ranji Trophy after 1-year hiatus, fans hope for BGT comeback against Australia snt

Shami returns for Bengal vs MP Ranji Trophy after 1-year hiatus, fans hope for BGT comeback against Australia

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025 to host foreign dignitaries from Israel, USA, France for special Ganga aarti AJR

Mahakumbh 2025 to host foreign dignitaries from Israel, USA, France for special Ganga aarti

Steve Smith to Joe Root: 5 overseas players at risk of going UNSOLD in IPL 2025 Mega Auction ATG

Steve Smith to Joe Root: 5 overseas players at risk of going UNSOLD in IPL 2025 Mega Auction

'I'm the same weight that I was': Sunita Williams rubbishes health fears, insists 'my butt is bigger' (WATCH) shk

'I’m the same weight that I was': Sunita Williams rubbishes health fears, insists 'my butt is bigger' (WATCH)

Salman Khan's lyricist arrested for threatening actor to promote his song NTI

Salman Khan's lyricist arrested for threatening actor to promote his song

Priyanka Chopra to Kangana Ranaut-9 popular actresses who fell in love with married men RBA

Priyanka Chopra to Kangana Ranaut-9 popular actresses who fell in love with married men

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon