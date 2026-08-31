The 14th Dalai Lama offered special prayers in Leh for victims of the flash floods in Tibet and Nepal. He expressed deep concern for the deceased and missing. The public recited the Avalokiteshvara mantra in his presence for the affected families.

Tibetan spiritual leader 14th Dalai Lama on Sunday offered special prayers for the victims of the devastating flash floods that struck Tibet and Nepal on August 26, leaving a trail of death and destruction.

Prayer Ceremony in Leh

The prayers were offered during a long-life prayer ceremony held at the Shewatsel Teaching Ground in Leh, Ladakh, where the Dalai Lama expressed deep concern over the tragedy and prayed for those who lost their lives, those still missing, and people affected by the disaster.

In the presence of the Dalai Lama, members of the public recited the Avalokiteshvara mantra, also known as the six-syllable mantra, in memory of the victims and for the well-being of the affected families and communities.

The spiritual leader had earlier, on August 27, conveyed his condolences over the disaster, expressing sorrow over the loss of lives and extending sympathy to the bereaved families and all those affected.

Dalai Lama's Health and Message of Compassion

Speaking to ANI about the Dalai Lama's programme, Vice President of the Ladakh Gonpa Association, Geshe Tashi, underscored the importance of compassion and kindness in Buddhist teachings. "Compassion and kindness are the core of Buddhist teachings, and everyone should work together to spread these values," Geshe Tashi said.

Geshe Tashi further highlighted the Dalai Lama's health and said that the spiritual leader had shown significant improvement in recent weeks. "His Holiness has shown significant improvement in his health. He was recently using a wheelchair, but two weeks later he came out walking on his own and addressed people for several hours," he said.

He added that the Dalai Lama also continued to express his "love and compassion" towards people.

Bhotekoshi River Floods

The Bhotekoshi River floods have caused extensive damage, with hundreds of people reported dead or missing and critical transport and communication infrastructure affected. (ANI)