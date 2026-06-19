An Uber driver in Noida allegedly forced a disabled woman to exit his vehicle after refusing to accommodate her wheelchair. The woman, Pratishtha Deveshwar Sharma, posted a video of the incident on Instagram, which has since gone viral and sparked a debate about accessibility and accountability for people with disabilities.

An Uber driver allegedly requested a disabled lady in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, to exit his vehicle after refusing to make room for her wheelchair. The incident, which Pratishtha Deveshwar Sharma posted on Instagram, has sparked a heated discussion on accessibility and the inclusion of individuals with impairments.

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Pratishtha said in the video that she posted that the driver requested her to get out of the taxi after refusing to let her wheelchair inside. She started off by saying, “Mujhe inhone apni gadi se nikal diya, bola tum apni wheelchair meri gadi mein nahi rakh sakte (He took me out of his car and told me that I can't keep my wheelchair in the car).”

“Mujhe wapas utar kar apni chair par baith kar dusri cab book karni padi (So I had to get back on my chair and book another cab)," she added. “This was Uber."

The woman also conveyed how disappointed she was with the driver's actions. She said he had no remorse for what he had done. "Look at his face, there is no shame, no regret," she remarked. "I want this individual to suffer repercussions because this is the reality of people with disabilities and how the world has made their lives so tough."

She called for responsibility and asked social media users to name Uber and bring up this problem with the business. “@uber_india and the society needs to do better and hold these people accountable! Humanity should NOT be dead," she wrote in the caption of her post.

Pratishtha said, "This video has more than 4 lac views but not a single word from @uber_india No wonder they don't care about their passengers with disabilities!"

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How Did Social Media React?

Since the video went viral, many people have shown their support for the woman while also criticising the alleged abuse she received. Several users also advocated for improved accessibility and respect towards those with impairments.

“@uber_india Teach your drivers basic disability etiquette," said one user.

“@uber_india not a single word from you, you should have strict mandatory provisions to support folks who are differently abled!!!! Shame on you, I won’t be using Uber from now on!" commented another individual.

“We’re a low-empathy society. Pls talk to the driver on call before ur ride," suggested someone else.

Meanwhile, a section supported the cab driver, saying that his vehicle may not have had an option to accommodate the wheelchair, saying, “His car is his choice. Unless it’s not an emergency situation."