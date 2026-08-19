Dozens of small snakes escaped from a passenger's bucket on a Nanjing metro train. Fellow commuters helped gather them back into the container.

Dozens of small snakes escaped and slithered across the floor of a metro carriage on Monday in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. The incident occurred after a passenger accidentally tipped over his plastic bucket.

Footage recorded by an eyewitness shows the owner scrambling to catch the slippery reptiles alongside fellow commuters. A helpful middle-aged woman quickly stepped in to assist, successfully gathering all the escaped snakes back into the container.

The snakes were said to be non-poisonous baby reptiles

Other passengers also joined in to help gather the escaping snakes. The video has surprised the internet as to how calmly everyone was gathering the snakes.

The snakes were said to be non-poisonous baby snakes which pose little to no threat to human life. The incident caused brief chaos but no injuries were reported.

The video has drawn widespread attention online.

The snakes were safely returned to the bucket.