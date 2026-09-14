French President Emmanuel Macron has called for the European Union to implement a harmonised ban on social networks for children under 15, reinforcing his commitment to protecting children online and making it a priority for Europe's agenda.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday reiterated his commitment to protecting children online and called for the European Union to move quickly towards harmonising a ban on social networks for children under 15.

In a post on X, Macron said, "From the very first day, I made a commitment: to protect our children online. We will see it through to the end." Depuis le premier jour, j’ai pris un engagement : protéger nos enfants en ligne. Nous irons au bout. À la suite de la décision rendue par le Conseil constitutionnel à la mi-août sur l’interdiction des réseaux sociaux aux moins de 15 ans, j’avais chargé le Premier ministre… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 14, 2026

He said that following the decision handed down by France's Constitutional Council in mid-August on the ban of social networks for those under 15, he had tasked the Prime Minister with finding a path forward that complied with the Council's observations and European law.

“That has now been achieved. After rigorous technical work, the Government is today notifying the Commission of new wording, one month after the Council's decision,” he added.

Call for a European Standard

Macron said that the protection of children online should be extended across the European Union.

“This protection must also become the standard for all European children. That is why I have shared with the President of the European Commission my determination that Europe move forward quickly and rigorously, to harmonize this ban at the Union level and regulate the features of platforms,” Macron said.

He also thanked the European Commission President, parliamentarians and several European countries for supporting the initiative.

“Thanks to the determination of the President of the Commission, parliamentarians, and the support of many European states that share this exigency with us, I am pleased that the protection of minors online is now a priority for our Europe, at the heart of this back-to-school agenda,” he said.

“France will provide its full support, with rigor and determination. Don't let up,” the French President said.

International Moves on Child Online Safety

Earlier in July, France voted to ban social media for children under the age of 15. In a post on X, President Emmanuel Macron thanked the parliamentarians for their support and said, "I had committed to it, and now it's been voted on: social media will be banned for those under 15 starting back-to-school. Thanks to the parliamentarians. It's up to the Constitutional Council to rule, then on to action to make this measure concrete and protect our children online."

According to CNN, this move made France the first country in the European Union to introduce such an age limit.

Meanwhile, in June, the United Kingdom had announced a ban on social media for children under the age of 16 years. Then Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in a video message, had called it the need of the hour and a big decision for the country. He had said in a video message how social media can leave children trapped in a cycle of endless scrolling that displaces play, sleep, and time with the family and can harm their mental health.

Also in June, a government panel in Japan called for strengthening the responsibilities of social media operators by requiring them to have stricter age verification and restricting some features, in a list of proposed measures to protect underage social media users, Kyodo News reported.

Australia already implemented a blanket ban on social media for children under 16 years of age last year. Other countries include Spain and Denmark, which are mulling over the decision. (ANI)