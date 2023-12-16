Kuwait's Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, dies at age 86; check details

Sheikh Nawaf's hospitalization in November, due to an undisclosed illness, marked a period of concern for his health. His earlier travel to the United States for unspecified medical examinations in March 2021 had also been reported by state-run news.

Kuwait is mourning the loss of Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who passed away after being admitted to the hospital in late November. The news was announced on Kuwait TV, with Quranic verses preceding the official announcement, according to various news agencies.

The Kuwaiti state television broadcasted a statement expressing deep sorrow over the demise of Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Emir of the State of Kuwait.

Canada: Tallest Hanuman statue comes up in Brampton, to be unveiled next year; check details

Sheikh Nawaf's hospitalization in November, due to an undisclosed illness, marked a period of concern for his health. His earlier travel to the United States for unspecified medical examinations in March 2021 had also been reported by state-run news. The health status of Kuwait's leaders has been a delicate subject in the nation, often entwined with internal power dynamics within the ruling Al Sabah family.

In Kuwait, authority remains centralized within the Al Sabah family, a hallmark of the country's governance structure.

Named crown prince in 2006 by his half-brother Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Nawaf ascended to the position of Emir following the passing of his predecessor in 2020, the late Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah. Sheikh Sabah was acclaimed for his diplomatic prowess and peacekeeping efforts across the region. Sheikh Nawaf, previously holding roles as Kuwait's interior and defense minister, was not notably active in governmental affairs.

With Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber, aged 83, speculated to be the world's oldest crown prince, the line of succession in Kuwait now points toward his assumption of the rulership.

Haryana govt steps up recruitment drive; 10,000 workers to aid Israel amidst labour shortage