Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Canada: Tallest Hanuman statue comes up in Brampton, to be unveiled next year; check details

    Naresh Kumawat has an illustrious portfolio of over 200 statues across 80 countries. He revealed that the final touches to this colossal statue will be meticulously crafted during the forthcoming summer months, culminating in its grand unveiling next April.

    Canada Tallest Hanuman statue comes up in Brampton, to be unveiled next year; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 16, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

    In a remarkable unveiling set for April next year, Canada will witness the inauguration of a monumental 55-foot statue of Lord Hanuman, marking the tallest representation of a Hindu deity in the nation. This impressive statue, sculpted by renowned artist Naresh Kumawat from Rajasthan and funded by the local temple management, will grace the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Canada, on April 23, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the deity's birth anniversary.

    Naresh Kumawat, celebrated for his craftsmanship in sculpting Hindu deities, has an illustrious portfolio of over 200 statues across 80 countries. He revealed that the final touches to this colossal statue will be meticulously crafted during the forthcoming summer months, culminating in its grand unveiling next April.

    Dalit woman assaulted, gang-raped in moving bus from UP to Rajasthan

    Previously, Kumawat had created Canada's former tallest Hanuman statue, standing at an impressive 50 feet at the Voice of Vedas temple, backed by the patronage of a local businessman. His creative endeavors also extended to crafting a monumental 75-foot Samudra Manthan mural, an integral part of India’s Central Vista project within the new parliament building in Delhi. Depicting a significant episode from Hinduism's Vishnu Puran, this mural symbolizes the churning of the sea.

    The Samudra Manthan, a significant episode in Hindu mythology, is a tale of the birth of divine beings and treasures, including the nectar of immortality, known as Amrit.

    During India's Constitution Day, a seven-foot statue of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was unveiled at the Supreme Court, with Naresh Kumawat at the helm as the sculptor.

    Kerala: SFI erects black banners at Calicut University ahead of Governor's visit

    Kumawat's exceptional craftsmanship extends across numerous countries, featuring iconic figures like Swami Vivekananda, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Rabindranath Tagore, and global stalwarts such as Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King, and Nelson Mandela. His repertoire boasts monumental works like the Statue of Belief in Rajasthan and towering Lord Hanuman statues in Himachal Pradesh and Shimla, illustrating his profound artistic legacy and cultural contributions.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral Video: Conversion of Sita-Ram temple in Pakistan's Ahmadpur Sial to chicken shop sparks outrage snt

    Viral Video: Conversion of Sita-Ram temple in Pakistan's Ahmadpur Sial to chicken shop sparks outrage

    Can significantly damage partnership Indian American Congressmen concerned over Nikhil Gupta indictment

    'Can significantly damage partnership...' Indian American Congressmen concerned over Nikhil Gupta indictment

    Explained Can show of force stop shipping threat in the Red Sea?

    Explained: Can show of force stop shipping threat in the Red Sea?

    Rishi Sunak explores potential social media ban for Under-16s in UK: Report snt

    Rishi Sunak explores potential social media ban for Under-16s in UK: Report

    SC Habeas Corpus petition pleads release of Nikhil Gupta in alleged Gurpatwant Singh Pannun assassination case AJR

    SC Habeas Corpus petition pleads release of Nikhil Gupta in alleged Gurpatwant Singh Pannun assassination case

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Wild elephants and deer captivate tourists at Bandipur Tiger Reserve vkp

    Karnataka: Wild elephants and deer captivate tourists at Bandipur Tiger Reserve

    What is Angioplasty that Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade underwent? RBA

    What is Angioplasty that Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade underwent?

    Anup Ghoshal singer of 'Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi' passes away at 77; CM Mamata Banerjee offers condolences ATG

    Anup Ghoshal singer of 'Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi' passes away at 77; CM Mamata Banerjee offers condolences

    Deepti Sharma stars with all-round show as India (W) create history with 347-run win over England (W) snt

    Deepti Sharma stars as India clinch historic 347-run win over England in one-off women's Test (WATCH)

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun rejects Rs. 10 Cr brand endorsement over societal concern; read details ATG

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun rejects Rs. 10 Cr brand endorsement over societal concern; read details

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon