Canada: Tallest Hanuman statue comes up in Brampton, to be unveiled next year; check details

In a remarkable unveiling set for April next year, Canada will witness the inauguration of a monumental 55-foot statue of Lord Hanuman, marking the tallest representation of a Hindu deity in the nation. This impressive statue, sculpted by renowned artist Naresh Kumawat from Rajasthan and funded by the local temple management, will grace the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Canada, on April 23, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the deity's birth anniversary.

Naresh Kumawat, celebrated for his craftsmanship in sculpting Hindu deities, has an illustrious portfolio of over 200 statues across 80 countries. He revealed that the final touches to this colossal statue will be meticulously crafted during the forthcoming summer months, culminating in its grand unveiling next April.

Previously, Kumawat had created Canada's former tallest Hanuman statue, standing at an impressive 50 feet at the Voice of Vedas temple, backed by the patronage of a local businessman. His creative endeavors also extended to crafting a monumental 75-foot Samudra Manthan mural, an integral part of India’s Central Vista project within the new parliament building in Delhi. Depicting a significant episode from Hinduism's Vishnu Puran, this mural symbolizes the churning of the sea.

The Samudra Manthan, a significant episode in Hindu mythology, is a tale of the birth of divine beings and treasures, including the nectar of immortality, known as Amrit.

During India's Constitution Day, a seven-foot statue of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was unveiled at the Supreme Court, with Naresh Kumawat at the helm as the sculptor.

Kumawat's exceptional craftsmanship extends across numerous countries, featuring iconic figures like Swami Vivekananda, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Rabindranath Tagore, and global stalwarts such as Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King, and Nelson Mandela. His repertoire boasts monumental works like the Statue of Belief in Rajasthan and towering Lord Hanuman statues in Himachal Pradesh and Shimla, illustrating his profound artistic legacy and cultural contributions.