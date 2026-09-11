On 'Kushe Aunsi' or Father's Day, thousands gathered at Gokarneshwor Temple in Kathmandu. Devotees took dips in the Bagmati River and performed 'Shraddha' for deceased fathers, while living fathers were honoured with delicacies and reverence.

Thousands of people thronged the embankments of the Bagmati River flowing past the Gokarneshwor Temple in the outskirts of Kathmandu on the occasion of “Kushe Aunsi”, commonly known as ‘Father’s Day'.

People from various parts of Nepal came to participate in the fair organised on the embankment, with devotees performing rituals of Shraddha, draping themselves in white non-stitched muslin cloth commonly called 'Dhoti' after taking dips in the Bagmati River.

Rituals and Beliefs of Gokarna Aunsi

Dansingh Bohora, Ritual Performer, informed that those whose fathers are alive offer various things to them to celebrate this day, while others who have lost their fathers come to Gokarna and do the ‘Shraddha’ praying for their place in heaven. “Generally, those who have their fathers alive offer various delicacies and make them happy. Throughout their lives they’re revered as god and worshipped. Those whose fathers have departed come here to Gokarna and do the ‘Shraddha’ praying for their place in heaven. It is also believed that whatever offerings we make here today, the departed souls will receive them in heaven. We also have this ritualistic belief and tradition for which I have come here to Gokarna,” Bohora told ANI.

Also known as the day of Gokarna Aunsi, children on the occasion feed their fathers with delicious food items including sweets, and show reverence. It is also called Father's Day. As per the religious belief of 'Pitridevo Bhava' (respect to ancestors), the son and daughter receive blessings from their fathers, and those whose fathers are already dead go to any pilgrimage site and perform Shraddha, the holy ritual. Doing this, it is believed that their lineage will remain stable forever. Following the belief that distributing alms by coming to Gokarneshwor by those who lost their father and mother would give salvation to their soul and place them in heaven. It is also believed that those who lost their father would be able to see his (deceased father’s) face on the river on the day of Kushe Aunsi.

Mythological Origins

“As per religious beliefs, Atmadev Brahman and Dhundhuli had sons Dhundhakari and Gokarna (believed to have been born from a cow) in order to give them salvation; on this day, the Gokarna Aunsi had performed the ritual of Shraddha and directed them to heaven. Following this belief, we also have performed the rituals,” Ramesh Pandit, another ritual performer, told ANI.

The Significance of Kush Grass

Apart from it, Hindus in the country collect Kush, a holy grass used while performing various holy rituals such as Shraddha (holy rituals remembering the departed ancestors) and religious rituals.

There is a religious belief that keeping Kush collected by priests and anointed with sacred verses or mantras in the house brings well-being to the household. The Hindu community regards Kush, Tulashi (basil plant), Peepal and Shaligram (ammonite stone) as the symbols of Lord Bishnu. (ANI)