The Tibetan community in Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila held a protest march ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit for the BRICS summit, demanding the repeal of China's 'ethnic-unity' law and the release of all political prisoners in Tibet.

Members of the Tibetan community in exile in Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila staged a symbolic protest march ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping to India for the BRICS summit. The community were carrying banners calling for the reversal of the birth related (ethnic-unity) law by China. According to various rights groups, the legislation represents another step in Beijing's efforts to integrate ethnic minorities into a broader national identity, a process that critics argue risks eroding distinct cultural traditions and community practices.

Campaigns by the Tibetan community and others have called for increased international pressure on China over policies affecting ethnic communities. One of the protestors told ANI that they wanted the law repealed and political prisoners’ releases.

Key Demands of the Protestors

"Xi Jinping, is coming here. We are here to send a message... We are protesting against the oppressive rule that the Chinese regime has imposed on Tibet since the 1950s. Our first demand is complete independence for Tibet. We demand that the 'Ethnic Unity Law and Progress' law that the Chinese regime has implemented on July 1, 2026, be repealed. Thirdly, we want the situation in Tibet, where the Chinese regime has occupied it, to be resolved. We want the Chinese regime to start a dialogue without any pre-conditions with the representatives of the 14th Dalai Lama and the Central Tibetan Administration. We also want all political prisoners in Tibet to be released.," he said.

'India's Security Linked to Free Tibet'

Wangdue Dorjee a member of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile said, "Our protest is because the BRICS meeting is happening in India. We do not welcome Xi Jinping. He has occupied Tibet. We are demonstrating against him. We appeal to the leaders of India to support us. If India wants security, then Tibet must be free.

Concerns Over Assimilation Policies

Earlier, Sikyong Penpa Tsering the head of the Tibetan government in exile had urged the community to remain vigilant about developments in China, particularly the new legislation, which he said appeared inconsistent with commitments under China’s own constitutional and legal framework.

The Tibetan community says the Ethnic Unity Law rather than creating conditions for trust and reconciliation institutionalises policies of assimilation under the guise of national unity. They maintain that lasting peace and stability cannot be achieved through coercion or suppression of cultural, religious and linguistic identities. (ANI)