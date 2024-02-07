Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    King Charles III cancer battle: Nostradamus' 16th century prophecy resurfaces; fuels monarchy speculation

    According to reports, Nostradamus foretold a tumultuous period for the royal family, including the possibility of Prince Harry assuming the throne.

    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 4:26 PM IST

    Amidst the announcement of Britain's King Charles III battling cancer, the resurfacing of Nostradamus' predictions from the 16th century has ignited curiosity and speculation about the future of the British monarchy. According to reports, Nostradamus foretold a tumultuous period for the royal family, including the possibility of Prince Harry assuming the throne.

    In his 1555 text "Les Propheties" ("The Prophecies"), Nostradamus cryptically mentioned the downfall of the "King of the Isles" who would be "driven out by force" and replaced by someone devoid of the traditional attributes of kingship.

    Also read: 11-Minute workout, organic food, the surprising 'No Lunch' rule - Unveiling the monarch's health regime

    British author Mario Reading, who extensively analyzed Nostradamus' works in the book 'Nostradamus: The Complete Prophesies for the Future', interpreted the prophecy and said, "Because they disapproved of his divorce, a man who later they considered unworthy; The People will force out the King of the islands; A man will replace who never expected to be king."

    The timing of these predictions coincides with King Charles III's illness, raising questions about the stability and continuity of the monarchy. Prince Harry, who has been estranged from the royal family since stepping back from his official duties and relocating to California with his wife Meghan, may find himself drawn back into the fold amid his father's health crisis.

    Prince Harry's return to London following his father's cancer diagnosis has sparked discussions about the potential for reconciliation within the royal family. While King Charles III's illness may serve as a catalyst for healing rifts between family members, particularly with his sons Prince Harry and Prince William, observers note that repairing the relationship between the siblings will be a complex and delicate process.

    Nostradamus' track record of accurate predictions regarding the British Royals, including the forecast of Queen Elizabeth II's passing in 2022, adds an intriguing dimension to the current speculation surrounding the monarchy's future. The convergence of historical prophecy and contemporary events underscores the enduring fascination with the enigmatic predictions of Nostradamus and their relevance in today's world.

    Also read: Explained: Implications of King Charles III's cancer diagnosis for William, Harry and the Royal family

    As the British monarchy navigates through a period of uncertainty and transition, the echoes of Nostradamus' prophetic words serve as a reminder of the ever-evolving nature of royalty and the unpredictable twists of fate that shape its destiny. Only time will tell how these prophecies will unfold and whether they hold any truth in the unfolding saga of the British monarchy.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2024, 4:26 PM IST
