    11-Minute workout, organic food, the surprising 'No Lunch' rule - Unveiling the monarch's health regime

    King Charles has lifted the veil on his unique health regimen, featuring an 11-minute exercise routine, a commitment to an organic diet, and a surprising twist – the 'No Lunch' rule. For years, the monarch has practiced a healthy lifestyle which also includes rigorous workouts.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 4:11 PM IST

    King Charles of the UK has been at the center stage of the news after being diagnosed with cancer this week. The Royal Family made the shocking revelation indicating the 75-year-old will be away from the limelight for some time as he will focus on the treatment. King Charles became the primary monarch after the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II last year. 

    For years, the monarch has had a strictly healthy lifestyle. He only has 2 meals per day and doesn't have lunch. The King believes that lunch is a luxury in the busy schedule. He consumes healthy food and relies more on organic food items than factory made. He favors homemade bread crafted from nutrient-rich flours like rye and spelt, complemented by eggs, side salads, and coddled eggs.

    Despite having a busy schedule, King Charles maintains a fit body through his 11-minute workout regime. In the 11 minutes, the Monarch completes two minutes of stretches, one minute of sit-ups, one minute of back and leg raises, one minute of push-ups, and six minutes of running on the spot while doing 10 eagle jumps every 75 steps. The fitness regime was designed for pilots due to time constraints.

    King Charles also relies on his garden for quality raw food produce. The garden in Buckingham Palace was the first listed organic garden in the UK. In his weekly food routines, the 75-year-old adds two days of non-meat and fish day turning towards vegetarian food. While he also has a one-day non-dairy day turning towards vegan food.

