    Kenya SHOCKER! Nairobi man kills 42 women, including wife; bodies found in quarry

    At Jumaisi's residence, police discovered multiple mobile phones, identity cards, a machete suspected to have been used in the murders, industrial rubber gloves, rolls of sellotape, and a dozen nylon sacks similar to those found containing the victims' remains.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 16, 2024, 6:19 PM IST

    Nairobi: In a shocking incident, Kenyan officials have arrested a suspected serial killer following the discovery of several bodies at a quarry in Nairobi. On Monday, Police revealed that the suspect, Collins Jumaisi, a 33-year-old resident of the Mukuru neighborhood in the south of the capital, confessed to killing 42 women, including his wife. The acting head of police, Douglas Kanja Kirocho, confirmed that nine bodies had been recovered so far from the quarry.

    Amin Mohamed, head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said, "It is crystallizing that we are dealing with a serial killer, a psychopathic serial killer who has no respect for human life." Mohamed added that Jumaisi admitted to luring and murdering 42 women, subsequently disposing of their remains in the quarry.

    According to the police, the murders began in 2022 with Jumaisi's wife being the first victim. The most recent killing reportedly took place on July 11, 2024. At Jumaisi's residence, police discovered multiple mobile phones, identity cards, a machete suspected to have been used in the murders, industrial rubber gloves, rolls of sellotape, and a dozen nylon sacks similar to those found containing the victims' remains.

    Over the weekend, large crowds gathered near the quarry as authorities retrieved the dismembered bodies, leading to clashes with the police. Local residents, angered by rumors that the bodies were linked to the alleged abductions of young protesters by security forces during recent street demonstrations, engaged in running battles with the police. However, authorities have yet to provide any indication that the remains are connected to the protests.

    A government spokesperson shared a police statement on social media platform X, saying that samples were being analyzed to identify the deceased and that investigations were ongoing.

    This incident is reminiscent of another shocking case in Kenya last year, where a pastor was accused of leading his followers to starve to death as part of a religious cult. Police recovered at least 200 bodies, with 600 people still missing. Cults are not uncommon in Kenya, a predominantly religious society, and police across the country have been scrutinizing other religious leaders whose teachings are deemed misleading and contrary to basic human rights.

    In response to these disturbing events, President William Ruto last week formed a commission of inquiry to investigate how hundreds of people were lured to their deaths and to recommend actions against institutions that failed to act. The commission's findings are expected to shed light on these tragic occurrences and potentially prevent future incidents.

    The investigation into Collins Jumaisi's alleged crimes continues, with authorities working to uncover the full extent of his actions and bring justice to the victims and their families.

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2024, 6:19 PM IST
