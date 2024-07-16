Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bottoms up! Swiggy, BigBasket, and Zomato to dip their toes into online liquor delivery in THESE Indian states

    While deliveries were temporarily permitted in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Assam during the Covid-19 lockdowns, ongoing legitimate deliveries of alcoholic beverages are currently restricted in these states, with a few local online platforms continuing operations, particularly in Maharashtra.

    Bottoms up! Swiggy, BigBasket, and Zomato to dip their toes into online liquor delivery in THESE Indian states AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 16, 2024, 3:34 PM IST

    Several states across India, including New Delhi, Karnataka, Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and Kerala, are all set to explore pilot projects that would allow for the home delivery of liquor through popular online platforms like Swiggy, BigBasket, Zomato, and Blinkit, the quick-commerce arm of the latter. This development was confirmed by industry executives, initially focusing on facilitating the delivery of low-alcohol beverages such as beer, wine, and liqueurs.

    Dinker Vashisht, vice-president of corporate affairs at Swiggy, highlighted the robustness of the online models, stressing their ability to maintain comprehensive transaction records, verify age limits, and strictly adhere to regulatory and excise requirements, including adherence to timings, dry days, and regional delivery restrictions.

    Man arrested for bomb threat at Anant Ambani's wedding: Mumbai crime branch

    While deliveries were temporarily permitted in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Assam during the Covid-19 lockdowns, ongoing legitimate deliveries of alcoholic beverages are currently restricted in these states, with a few local online platforms continuing operations, particularly in Maharashtra.

    State authorities are actively soliciting feedback from ecommerce platforms and liquor manufacturers to evaluate the potential benefits and challenges of implementing online liquor delivery services. This initiative aims to cater to a growing expatriate population in major cities, evolving consumer preferences for moderate alcohol consumption alongside meals, and segments such as women and senior citizens who find conventional liquor purchasing experiences unpleasant.

    According to industry insiders, the current legal framework permits home delivery of alcohol in Odisha and West Bengal. Rahul Singh, CEO of The Beer Cafe, expressed optimism about the economic benefits and consumer convenience that online liquor deliveries could bring to states, aligning with global trends in responsible alcohol distribution.

    CRS calls Kanchanjunga Express tragedy 'accident-in-waiting' due to operational failures

    Addressing concerns about unchecked online sales, industry sources stressed that stringent measures such as mandatory electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC), purchase limits, and OTP verifications between stores, delivery personnel, and customers are in place. These measures are designed to ensure responsible and regulated sales practices, effectively preventing underage drinking and promoting safe consumption habits.

    Singh further highlighted the potential for delivery services to implement rigorous age verification protocols and compliance measures, potentially offering a more controlled and regulated sales environment compared to traditional retail outlets. This proactive approach, he argued, could significantly contribute to promoting responsible drinking habits among consumers.

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2024, 3:39 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru court rejects complaint against PM Modi over Congress will distribute wealth among muslims remark vkp

    Bengaluru court rejects complaint against PM Modi over 'Congress will distribute wealth among Muslims' remark

    Salute Former Navy Marine Commando DS Negi's heroic rescue saves drowning man in Ghaziabad (WATCH) snt

    Salute! Former Navy Marine Commando DS Negi's heroic rescue saves drowning man in Ghaziabad (WATCH)

    Kerala: 4 people stranded in Chittoor river after sudden rise in waterflow rescued anr

    Kerala: 4 people, stranded in Chittoor river after sudden rise in waterflow rescued

    Man arrested for bomb threat at Anant Ambani's wedding: Mumbai crime branch AJR

    Man arrested for bomb threat at Anant Ambani's wedding: Mumbai crime branch

    CRS calls Kanchanjunga Express tragedy 'accident-in-waiting' due to operational failures AJR

    CRS calls Kanchanjunga Express tragedy 'accident-in-waiting' due to operational failures

    Recent Stories

    SEXY photos: Malaika Arora shows off curves in bikini as she enjoys beach vacay in Spain RBA

    SEXY photos: Malaika Arora shows off curves in bikini as she enjoys beach vacay in Spain

    football Gareth Southgate steps down as England coach after Euro 2024 defeat read full statement snt

    BREAKING: Gareth Southgate steps down as England coach after Euro 2024 defeat; read full statement

    football Kylian Mbappe unveiled: Real Madrid's new No. 9 signs 5-year deal amidst record fanfare; WATCH iconic moment snt

    Kylian Mbappe unveiled: Real Madrid's new No. 9 signs 5-year deal amidst record fanfare; WATCH iconic moment

    Bengaluru court rejects complaint against PM Modi over Congress will distribute wealth among muslims remark vkp

    Bengaluru court rejects complaint against PM Modi over 'Congress will distribute wealth among Muslims' remark

    Monsoon in india 4 easy tips to make sure your car doesnt smell gcw

    Monsoon in India: 4 easy tips to make sure your car doesn’t smell

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon