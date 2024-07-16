Bottoms up! Swiggy, BigBasket, and Zomato to dip their toes into online liquor delivery in THESE Indian states

While deliveries were temporarily permitted in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Assam during the Covid-19 lockdowns, ongoing legitimate deliveries of alcoholic beverages are currently restricted in these states, with a few local online platforms continuing operations, particularly in Maharashtra.

Several states across India, including New Delhi, Karnataka, Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and Kerala, are all set to explore pilot projects that would allow for the home delivery of liquor through popular online platforms like Swiggy, BigBasket, Zomato, and Blinkit, the quick-commerce arm of the latter. This development was confirmed by industry executives, initially focusing on facilitating the delivery of low-alcohol beverages such as beer, wine, and liqueurs.

Dinker Vashisht, vice-president of corporate affairs at Swiggy, highlighted the robustness of the online models, stressing their ability to maintain comprehensive transaction records, verify age limits, and strictly adhere to regulatory and excise requirements, including adherence to timings, dry days, and regional delivery restrictions.

Man arrested for bomb threat at Anant Ambani's wedding: Mumbai crime branch

While deliveries were temporarily permitted in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Assam during the Covid-19 lockdowns, ongoing legitimate deliveries of alcoholic beverages are currently restricted in these states, with a few local online platforms continuing operations, particularly in Maharashtra.

State authorities are actively soliciting feedback from ecommerce platforms and liquor manufacturers to evaluate the potential benefits and challenges of implementing online liquor delivery services. This initiative aims to cater to a growing expatriate population in major cities, evolving consumer preferences for moderate alcohol consumption alongside meals, and segments such as women and senior citizens who find conventional liquor purchasing experiences unpleasant.

According to industry insiders, the current legal framework permits home delivery of alcohol in Odisha and West Bengal. Rahul Singh, CEO of The Beer Cafe, expressed optimism about the economic benefits and consumer convenience that online liquor deliveries could bring to states, aligning with global trends in responsible alcohol distribution.

CRS calls Kanchanjunga Express tragedy 'accident-in-waiting' due to operational failures

Addressing concerns about unchecked online sales, industry sources stressed that stringent measures such as mandatory electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC), purchase limits, and OTP verifications between stores, delivery personnel, and customers are in place. These measures are designed to ensure responsible and regulated sales practices, effectively preventing underage drinking and promoting safe consumption habits.

Singh further highlighted the potential for delivery services to implement rigorous age verification protocols and compliance measures, potentially offering a more controlled and regulated sales environment compared to traditional retail outlets. This proactive approach, he argued, could significantly contribute to promoting responsible drinking habits among consumers.

Latest Videos