Entertainment

Mohsin Khan to Sidharth Shukla-7 celebs who suffered heart attacks

Image credits: Social Media

Mohsin Khan

Actor Mohsin Khan, who played Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, revealed that he had a mild heart attack in 2023.

Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover suffered a heart attack in 2022. He then underwent bypass surgery.

Rituraj Singh

Rituraj Singh died due to a heart attack.

Remo D'Souza

Choreographer Remo D'Souza suffered a heart attack in 2020 at the age of 45. He then underwent angioplasty.

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a heart attack.

Raju Srivastava

Raju Srivastava also died due to a heart attack.

Shreyas Talpade

Shreyas Talpade's name is also included in this list. He had a heart attack in December 2023. He underwent angioplasty.

Find Next One