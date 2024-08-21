Mohsin Khan to Sidharth Shukla-7 celebs who suffered heart attacks

Entertainment
Actor Mohsin Khan, who played Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, revealed that he had a mild heart attack in 2023.
Sunil Grover suffered a heart attack in 2022. He then underwent bypass surgery.
Rituraj Singh died due to a heart attack.
Choreographer Remo D'Souza suffered a heart attack in 2020 at the age of 45. He then underwent angioplasty.
Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a heart attack.
Raju Srivastava also died due to a heart attack.
Shreyas Talpade's name is also included in this list. He had a heart attack in December 2023. He underwent angioplasty.