EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

Talking to Asianet Newsable at Sulur Air Force Station in Tamil Nadu, Vinod, General Manager (New Projects) at Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) said: "We are supplying to the Indian armed (air) force."

After successful integration of home-grown Astra air-to-air Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missile system in Russian-origin Su-30MKI fighter jets, the trials to integrate this system in indigenous light combat aircraft Tejas are underway and subsequently all the fighter aircraft will be equipped with it in years to come.

Talking to Asianet Newsable at Sulur Air Force Station in Tamil Nadu, Vinod, General Manager (New Projects) at Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) said: “We are supplying to the Indian armed (air) force. This is Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missile system and has generated lots of demands. The range is 80-100 km. It is integrated into Su-30MKI fighter jets and further all fighters would be equipped with this system.”

Independence Day 2024: How to properly hoist India's national flag? Check Dos and Don'ts

“The Astra missile system is designed by the DRDO and being produced by the Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) under limited series production programme.”

Recently, the Indian Air Force has given clearances to the BDL and DRDO for 200 Astra missile systems.

Kumar said: “We have ramp up the production at BDL to meet the force’s requirements.”

“Currently, the trial is on to integrate into indigenous light combat aircraft Tejas,” he added. LCA is going to be the mainstay of the Indian Air Force in years to come.

Ayodhya's Bhakti Path hit by major theft, FIR lodged as lights worth Rs 50 lakh go missing

On its export potential, Vinod Kumar said: “We are also trying to export this weapon to our friendly foreign countries. Talks are on with some countries.”

He also said that: “Its Mk2 version is under developmental stage by the DRDO with different features. Since it’s under developmental stage we won’t reveal much info about it.”