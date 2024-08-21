Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Missing Assamese girl traced to Chennai, Kazhakkoottam police dispatch team to Tamil Nadu

    Missing 13-year-old Assamese girl Tasmeed Tamsum, who disappeared from Kazhakkoottam, has been traced to Chennai. Police have obtained visuals of her getting off the train and have dispatched a team to Chennai.

    Missing Assamese girl traced to Chennai, Kazhakkoottam police dispatch team to Tamil Nadu dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 7:49 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 21, 2024, 7:56 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant breakthrough, the police have confirmed that missing Assamese girl Tasmeed Tamsum, 13, has arrived in Chennai. Asianet News has obtained further visuals of the girl getting off the train. Based on the new development, Kazhakkoottam police has dispatch a team to Chennai.

    Also Read:  Nedumangad Vinod murder case: Prime accused sentenced to death, 3 get life imprisonment

    Tasmeed, who went missing from her rented house in Kazhakkoottam yesterday (Aug 20) morning, had boarded the Bengaluru-Kanyakumari train from Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station. The police investigation team received this information only after 3 am today.

    A student named Babitha, who was traveling on the same train, took a photo of Tasmeed sitting alone on the train, which she handed over to the police after seeing the news about the girl's disappearance. Further investigation revealed that Tasmeed had gotten off at Nagercoil, taken some water, and then boarded the same train again.

    Initially, the police suspected that Tasmeed might have gone to Kanyakumari, but new information suggests that she has traveled to Chennai from there. The police have clarified that Tasmid had boarded and alighted from the train three times and finally boarded the Chennai-Egmore Express just before its departure.

    Tasmeed Tamsum, a resident of Assam, was living with her family in Kazhakkoottam for the past month. The family consists of the father, Anwar Hussain, who works as a daily wage labourer in Kerala, the mother, Farveen Begum, and three children. After an argument with her sisters, Thasmid was scolded by her mother, who soon left home for work. Following this, Tasmeed also left the house and was seen walking alone in the area. 

    Wearing a pink and cream-coloured attire, Tasmeed left with clothes packed in a black bag and only Rs 50 in her hand. When the family returned in the evening and found her missing, they filed a complaint with the police, who immediately began an investigation. The police obtained CCTV footage showing the girl walking in front of a shop near Kazhakkoottam. It is assumed that she then took a city bus for Rs 10 rupees and got off at Thampanoor. The police and local residents began a widespread search in the area by nightfall. The search was concentrated within a 15-kilometre radius around Kazhakkoottam, with checks conducted in places like Beemapally and Shangumugham. There was a suspicion that she might have boarded the Aronai Express heading towards Assam from Thiruvananthapuram, but she was not found when the train was checked at Olavakode Station in Palakkad.

    Also Read: Weather: IMD revises rain alert in Kerala; orange alert in 3 districts, yellow alert in 8

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Weather: IMD revises rain alert in Kerala; orange alert in 3 districts, yellow alert in 8 dmn

    Weather: IMD revises rain alert in Kerala; orange alert in 3 districts, yellow alert in 8

    CCTV shows missing Assamese girl getting off and back on train at Nagercoil, probe focused in Kanyakumari dmn

    CCTV shows missing Assamese girl getting off and back on train at Nagercoil, probe focused in Kanyakumari

    Kerala: Rising water levels in Meenachil river prompt alerts for residents living on banks dmn

    Kerala: Rising water levels in Meenachil river prompt alerts for residents living on banks

    Nedumangad Vinod murder case: Prime accused sentenced to death, 3 get life imprisonment

    Nedumangad Vinod murder case: Prime accused sentenced to death, 3 get life imprisonment

    Mammootty fans aim for 30,000 blood donations to mark actor's birthday on September 7, urges everyone to participate dmn

    Mammootty fans aim for 30,000 blood donations to mark actor's birthday, urges everyone to participate

    Recent Stories

    Kolkata horror: ASI Anup Dutta's close ties with accused Sanjay Roy adds new twist to murky saga shk

    Kolkata horror: ASI Anup Dutta's close ties with accused Sanjay Roy adds new twist to murky saga

    PM Narendra Modi arrives in Warsaw, interacts with kids at hotel (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi arrives in Warsaw, interacts with kids at hotel (WATCH)

    Mohsin Khan to Sidharth Shukla-7 celebs who suffered heart attacks RBA

    Mohsin Khan to Sidharth Shukla-7 celebs who suffered heart attacks

    football Joao Felix: Chelsea re-sign Portuguese forward from Atletico Madrid scr

    Joao Felix: Chelsea re-sign Portuguese forward from Atletico Madrid

    Anupamaa Spoiler Alert August 21: New Twists and turns Await RBA

    Anupamaa Spoiler Alert August 21: New Twists and turns await

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon