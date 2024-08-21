Missing Assamese girl traced to Chennai, Kazhakkoottam police dispatch team to Tamil Nadu

Missing 13-year-old Assamese girl Tasmeed Tamsum, who disappeared from Kazhakkoottam, has been traced to Chennai. Police have obtained visuals of her getting off the train and have dispatched a team to Chennai.

Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant breakthrough, the police have confirmed that missing Assamese girl Tasmeed Tamsum, 13, has arrived in Chennai. Asianet News has obtained further visuals of the girl getting off the train. Based on the new development, Kazhakkoottam police has dispatch a team to Chennai.

Tasmeed, who went missing from her rented house in Kazhakkoottam yesterday (Aug 20) morning, had boarded the Bengaluru-Kanyakumari train from Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station. The police investigation team received this information only after 3 am today.

A student named Babitha, who was traveling on the same train, took a photo of Tasmeed sitting alone on the train, which she handed over to the police after seeing the news about the girl's disappearance. Further investigation revealed that Tasmeed had gotten off at Nagercoil, taken some water, and then boarded the same train again.

Initially, the police suspected that Tasmeed might have gone to Kanyakumari, but new information suggests that she has traveled to Chennai from there. The police have clarified that Tasmid had boarded and alighted from the train three times and finally boarded the Chennai-Egmore Express just before its departure.

Tasmeed Tamsum, a resident of Assam, was living with her family in Kazhakkoottam for the past month. The family consists of the father, Anwar Hussain, who works as a daily wage labourer in Kerala, the mother, Farveen Begum, and three children. After an argument with her sisters, Thasmid was scolded by her mother, who soon left home for work. Following this, Tasmeed also left the house and was seen walking alone in the area.

Wearing a pink and cream-coloured attire, Tasmeed left with clothes packed in a black bag and only Rs 50 in her hand. When the family returned in the evening and found her missing, they filed a complaint with the police, who immediately began an investigation. The police obtained CCTV footage showing the girl walking in front of a shop near Kazhakkoottam. It is assumed that she then took a city bus for Rs 10 rupees and got off at Thampanoor. The police and local residents began a widespread search in the area by nightfall. The search was concentrated within a 15-kilometre radius around Kazhakkoottam, with checks conducted in places like Beemapally and Shangumugham. There was a suspicion that she might have boarded the Aronai Express heading towards Assam from Thiruvananthapuram, but she was not found when the train was checked at Olavakode Station in Palakkad.

