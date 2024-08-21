Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Hope is making a comeback...' Michelle Obama endorses Kamala Harris for US Presidential Elections at DNC

    Michelle Obama delivered a powerful speech at the DNC, inspiring hope and energising the Democratic base. She praised Kamala Harris as an exceptional candidate, and her address set a positive tone for the party's presidential campaign, reaffirming the message of hope and unity that defines Democratic politics

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 9:48 AM IST

    Michelle Obama made a powerful comeback to the political stage with a stirring speech at the Democratic National Convention, evoking memories of her husband's groundbreaking presidential campaigns. In her remarks, she vividly depicted a country facing uncertainty and implicitly rebuked former President Donald Trump without mentioning him by name.

    With the rallying cry, "America, hope is making a comeback," Michelle Obama sparked a thunderous standing ovation from the audience. Shifting her attention to Kamala Harris, she delivered a glowing endorsement, hailing Harris as a candidate of outstanding quality and exceptional leadership potential.

    “Kamala Harris is more than ready for this moment. She is one of the most qualified people ever to seek the office of the presidency,” she asserted. 
    In a stronger rebuttal to Trump's insinuations about Harris and other Democrats, Michelle firmly declared,  “No one has a monopoly on what it means to be an American, no one.” 

    Since leaving the White House in 2017, Michelle Obama has mostly avoided partisan politics, concentrating on her bestselling memoirs and voter engagement efforts. However, her appearance at the DNC served as a powerful reminder of the hope and unity that defined Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns.

    Her husband, former U.S. President Barack Obama, will use the Democratic National Convention in Chicago to endorse Kamala Harris as the party’s future leader and, as the first Black and South Asian woman to be a presidential nominee, the successor to his groundbreaking legacy.

    Michelle Obama's speech was a pivotal highlight of the Democratic National Convention, energizing the party's supporters and reaffirming the optimistic spirit that has defined Democratic politics. By enthusiastically endorsing Kamala Harris and painting a vision of a hopeful America, Michelle helped set a unified and uplifting tone for the party as it coalesces around its presidential candidate.
     

