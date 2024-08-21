Kolkata horror: ASI Anup Dutta's close ties with accused Sanjay Roy adds new twist to murky saga

The shocking connection between Kolkata's Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Anup Dutta and accused Sanjay Roy has intensified the scrutiny surrounding the Kolkata trainee doctor's rape-murder case and raised serious questions about possible cover-ups.

The Kolkata rape-murder case has taken a new and disturbing turn with revelations about Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Anup Dutta's close ties to Sanjay Roy, the prime suspect in the heinous crime. The shocking connection between the Kolkata Police official and the accused has intensified the scrutiny surrounding the case and raised serious questions about possible cover-ups.

Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar has highlighted the controversial relationship between ASI Dutta and Roy, a civic volunteer arrested in connection with the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor. Majumdar shared photographs on X (formerly Twitter) showing Roy with Dutta and other figures at a Trinamool Congress (TMC) gathering in South Dinajpur.

Also read: Inside ex-RG Kar hospital principal's 'mafia-raj': Selling dead bodies, 20% cut from failed students and more

Majumdar's posts have intensified the political storm, with captions suggesting that Dutta's presence at the event indicates deep-rooted ties with the ruling party.

“Not just a champion in running, but also in party connections! Engaged in a gathering with TMC leaders of South Dinajpur are none other than Kolkata Police's notable ASI Anup Dutta, alongside Civic Volunteer Sanjay!” Majumdar wrote.

The BJP leader's criticism extended to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whom he accused of shielding the accused and failing to ensure justice for the victim. Majumdar has called for Banerjee’s resignation, arguing that her continued leadership undermines the safety and dignity of women in the state. “What kind of state is this, CM? Who is responsible for the safety and dignity of women? Will you still cling to power after this? It's time to resign. One demand, one solution—Chief Minister's resignation,” Majumdar stated.

In a dramatic turn, ASI Dutta was recently captured on video sprinting away from journalists on Tuesday as he made his way to the CBI Crime Branch office. The viral footage shows Dutta, a member of Kolkata Police’s 4th Battalion, hastily entering the CBI headquarters at the CGO complex to avoid media questions.

Dutta has been summoned by the CBI for questioning regarding his connection to the case. The investigation into the rape-murder, which occurred on August 9 at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has already incited nationwide protests and strikes by the medical community.

The BJP’s protests in Kolkata, demanding Chief Minister Banerjee’s resignation, are set to continue until September 5, adding to the mounting pressure on the state government amidst this evolving and troubling saga.

Also read: Kolkata rape-murder: Is CBI preparing for a polygraph test on ex-RG Kar Principal?

Latest Videos