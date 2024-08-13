EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sulur: Marking an important  milestone in India’s defence manufacturing, indigenously designed and produced ASMI 9x19mm Submachine Pistol has been inducted into the National Security Guard (NSG). 

    The pistol has been designed by the DRDO and produced by Hyderabad-based Lokesh Machines under license production programme. 

    In an exclusive talk with Asianet Newsable at Sulur Air Force Station, DRDO’s Armament Research & Development Technical Officer Nitin Dighe said: “This gun system is designed by the DRDO and its uniqueness is that we have made it very compact and light weight. It weighs only 2kg with a 30-round magazine.”

    Sharing the unique features of the ASMI, Dighe said: “In automatic mode, it can fire 600 rounds per minute.  It can fire ammunition of 9*19mm and of NATO version.”

    Currently, “only National Security Guard is using this gun system.”

    “We have passed all the required trials for the paramilitary forces and the Indian Army. It is under license production with Hyderabad-based Lokesh Machine,” the DRDO official said. 

    It has an export potential as it’s a cost-effective machine, he added. 

    It must be noted that the ASMI was first unveiled during the Army innovation event in Delhi in 2021.

