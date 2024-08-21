Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi arrives in Warsaw, interacts with kids at hotel (WATCH)

    Upon his arrival at the Raffles Europejski Warsaw Hotel, PM Modi was seen interacting with local children and engaging warmly with the Indian diaspora. Early visuals from the visit captured the Prime Minister signing autographs and shaking hands with members of the Indian community, many of whom were waving the Indian Tricolor.

    PM Narendra Modi arrives in Warsaw, interacts with kids at hotel (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 7:32 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 21, 2024, 7:32 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (August 21) arrived in Warsaw, Poland, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 45 years. The visit coincides with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Poland.

    Upon his arrival at the Raffles Europejski Warsaw Hotel, PM Modi was seen interacting with local children and engaging warmly with the Indian diaspora. Early visuals from the visit captured the Prime Minister signing autographs and shaking hands with members of the Indian community, many of whom were waving the Indian Tricolor.

    Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren to launch new political party, open to alliances

    Priyanka Patel, a member of the Indian diaspora in Warsaw, presented PM Modi with a photo of him and his mother, which he signed. She expressed her delight, noting that PM Modi also accepted a Rakhi from her.

    Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the significance of the visit, stating on X, "This visit is historic, being the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland in 45 years and aligns with the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic relations." Jaiswal added that a ceremonial welcome was held at the airport to mark the occasion.

    Reactor explosion at Andhra Pradesh pharma company leaves 2 dead, over 15 injured (WATCH)

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Weather: IMD revises rain alert in Kerala; orange alert in 3 districts, yellow alert in 8 dmn

    Weather: IMD revises rain alert in Kerala; orange alert in 3 districts, yellow alert in 8

    Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren to launch new political party, open to alliances AJR

    Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren to launch new political party, open to alliances

    CCTV shows missing Assamese girl getting off and back on train at Nagercoil, probe focused in Kanyakumari dmn

    CCTV shows missing Assamese girl getting off and back on train at Nagercoil, probe focused in Kanyakumari

    Minister MB Patil says BJP is trying to destabilize Karnataka Congress government using MUDA land scam vkp

    MUDA land scam: ‘BJP is trying to destabilise Congress govt’, claims minister MB Patil

    "Speaking from my personal experience...": Sanam Shetty opens up about casting couch in Tamil film industry dmn

    "Speaking from my personal experience...": Sanam Shetty opens up about casting couch in Tamil film industry

    Recent Stories

    Mohsin Khan to Sidharth Shukla-7 celebs who suffered heart attacks RBA

    Mohsin Khan to Sidharth Shukla-7 celebs who suffered heart attacks

    football Joao Felix: Chelsea re-sign Portuguese forward from Atletico Madrid scr

    Joao Felix: Chelsea re-sign Portuguese forward from Atletico Madrid

    Anupamaa Spoiler Alert August 21: New Twists and turns Await RBA

    Anupamaa Spoiler Alert August 21: New Twists and turns await

    Tata Nano EV: Expected price, range and features in India RBA

    Tata Nano EV: Expected price, range and features in India

    Diet to sleep, 7 ways to keep your skin healthy AJR

    Diet to sleep, 7 ways to keep your skin healthy

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon