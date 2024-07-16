Man arrested for bomb threat at Anant Ambani's wedding: Mumbai crime branch

A team from the Mumbai Crime Branch promptly traveled to Gujarat and apprehended Shah. He is currently being brought back to Mumbai for further interrogation and legal proceedings.

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday (July 16) arrested a 32-year-old man from Gujarat in connection with a bomb threat made on social media during Anant Ambani's wedding. Identified as Viral Shah, a resident of Vadodara, he was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch. The incident unfolded when a user with the handle @ffsfir on social media platform X posted a message hinting at a potential bomb threat at the high-profile wedding.

"My mind is wondering shamelessly that half the world would go upside down tomorrow after a bomb went off at the Ambani wedding. trillions of dollars in one pin code," the post read.

In response to the alarming threat, Mumbai Police immediately bolstered security measures for the event and launched a swift investigation. Their efforts led them to trace the origin of the threatening post back to Vadodara.

A team from the Mumbai Crime Branch promptly traveled to Gujarat and apprehended Shah. He is currently being brought back to Mumbai for further interrogation and legal proceedings.

The wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, held on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), was a grand affair attended by a constellation of global celebrities, politicians, and industry leaders.

In a separate incident, Mumbai Police also arrested two individuals from Andhra Pradesh on Friday for attempting to unlawfully enter the wedding venue, underscoring the heightened security measures surrounding the high-profile event.

