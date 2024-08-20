Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    LeT-Hamas unite? Lashkar chief Hafiz Saeed's aide meets Khaled Meshaal in Doha, sparks global concern (WATCH)

    Saifullah Khalid, a close aide to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed, recently met with Khaled Meshaal, the new political head of Hamas, in Qatar's Doha.

    LeT Hamas unite? Lashkar chief Hafiz Saeed's aide meets Khaled Meshaal in Doha, sparks global concern (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 20, 2024, 10:08 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 20, 2024, 10:08 PM IST

    In a troubling development amidst the escalating tensions in the Middle East, Saifullah Khalid, a close aide to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed, recently met with Khaled Meshaal, the new political head of Hamas, in Qatar's Doha. A photograph of this high-profile meeting, which surfaced on social media platform X on Tuesday, has raised global concerns about a potential strategic alliance between the two terror groups.

    According to reports, Khalid, who is designated as a terrorist by the US and India, visited Meshaal last week to express condolences for the assassination of Hamas’ previous leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran. Khalid was accompanied by Faisal Nadeem, another high-ranking LeT figure, both of whom were designated Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs) by the US Treasury Department in 2018.

    The meeting highlights the deepening connections between the LeT, known for its role in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and Hamas, which has been involved in ongoing conflict with Israel since October of the previous year. This convergence of terror groups raises concerns about the expanding network of extremist alliances and the potential for increased coordination in their operations.

    Saifullah Khalid was a founding member of the Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD) and served as president of the Milli Muslim League (MML), a political front of the LeT. Despite attempts to project a more politically acceptable image, the MML was barred from registering as a political party in Pakistan. Khalid’s recent actions further reveal the continuing influence of LeT’s network and its international connections.

    The US Treasury Department’s designation of Khalid and Nadeem highlights their roles in supporting and promoting terrorism. Khalid's past involvement includes leadership positions in the LeT’s Peshawar headquarters and the JuD’s Central Punjab Coordination Committee. Nadeem, similarly, has been linked to significant positions within the LeT and JuD.

    The convergence of these two extremist organizations amidst ongoing regional instability signifies a troubling expansion of their networks and raises fears of increased coordination in their activities.

    Here's a look at how netizens reacted to the meeting between the two terrorist organizations:

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING Israel military recovers bodies of 6 hostages in Gaza operation; Netanyahu offers condolences snt

    Israel military recovers bodies of 6 hostages in Gaza operation; PM Netanyahu offers condolences

    Willing to serve...' Elon Musk's response after Trump says he would offer Tesla CEO a cabinet seat gcw

    'Willing to serve...' Elon Musk's response after Trump says he would offer Tesla CEO a cabinet seat

    Blinken announces Israel's acceptance of US-backed ceasefire proposal, urges Hamas to follow suit snt

    Blinken announces Israel's acceptance of US-backed ceasefire proposal, urges Hamas to follow suit (WATCH)

    Undeterred by delays Butch and Suni's belief in Boeing starliner endures vkp

    Undeterred by delays: Butch and Suni's belief in Boeing starliner endures

    football Lionel Messi demands 50,000 euros from eco-warriors for vandalizing his Ibiza villa snt

    Lionel Messi demands 50,000 euros from eco-warriors for vandalizing his Ibiza villa

    Recent Stories

    ICC moves women's T20 World Cup 2024 to UAE due to safety concerns amidst Bangladesh unrest snt

    ICC moves women's T20 World Cup 2024 to UAE due to safety concerns amidst Bangladesh unrest

    Kolkata horror: Rakesh Tikait claims conspiracy to defame WB Govt, warns of Bangladesh-like fate (WATCH) snt

    Kolkata horror: Rakesh Tikait claims conspiracy to defame WB Govt, warns of Bangladesh-like fate (WATCH)

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das ranked top central banker globally for 2nd consecutive year, earns 'A+' rating snt

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das ranked top central banker globally for 2nd consecutive year, earns 'A+' rating

    Mpox scare in India: AIIMS Delhi issues protocol for handling patients amid global surge in cases AJR

    Mpox scare in India: AIIMS Delhi issues protocol for handling patients amid global surge in cases

    Do you drink cinnamon tea? 7 benefits you need to know dmn

    Do you drink cinnamon tea? 7 benefits you need to know

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon