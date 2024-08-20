LeT-Hamas unite? Lashkar chief Hafiz Saeed's aide meets Khaled Meshaal in Doha, sparks global concern (WATCH)

Saifullah Khalid, a close aide to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed, recently met with Khaled Meshaal, the new political head of Hamas, in Qatar's Doha.

In a troubling development amidst the escalating tensions in the Middle East, Saifullah Khalid, a close aide to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed, recently met with Khaled Meshaal, the new political head of Hamas, in Qatar's Doha. A photograph of this high-profile meeting, which surfaced on social media platform X on Tuesday, has raised global concerns about a potential strategic alliance between the two terror groups.

According to reports, Khalid, who is designated as a terrorist by the US and India, visited Meshaal last week to express condolences for the assassination of Hamas’ previous leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran. Khalid was accompanied by Faisal Nadeem, another high-ranking LeT figure, both of whom were designated Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs) by the US Treasury Department in 2018.

The meeting highlights the deepening connections between the LeT, known for its role in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and Hamas, which has been involved in ongoing conflict with Israel since October of the previous year. This convergence of terror groups raises concerns about the expanding network of extremist alliances and the potential for increased coordination in their operations.

Saifullah Khalid was a founding member of the Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD) and served as president of the Milli Muslim League (MML), a political front of the LeT. Despite attempts to project a more politically acceptable image, the MML was barred from registering as a political party in Pakistan. Khalid’s recent actions further reveal the continuing influence of LeT’s network and its international connections.

The US Treasury Department’s designation of Khalid and Nadeem highlights their roles in supporting and promoting terrorism. Khalid's past involvement includes leadership positions in the LeT’s Peshawar headquarters and the JuD’s Central Punjab Coordination Committee. Nadeem, similarly, has been linked to significant positions within the LeT and JuD.

The convergence of these two extremist organizations amidst ongoing regional instability signifies a troubling expansion of their networks and raises fears of increased coordination in their activities.

Here's a look at how netizens reacted to the meeting between the two terrorist organizations:

Latest Videos