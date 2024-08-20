'Willing to serve...' Elon Musk's response after Trump says he would offer Tesla CEO a cabinet seat

Former President Donald Trump on Monday said he would offer Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk a Cabinet position or an advisory role in his administration if he wins a second term in the White House. Trump said that he would tap Musk for such a position “if he would do it.”

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, replied to US Presidential candidate Donald Trump's statement that he could think about giving him an advising position in his cabinet on social media by writing, "I am willing to serve." The image in the tweet shows Elon Musk in front of a pedestal that reads "Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)." The play on words in the acronym pays homage to Dogecoin, the well-known cryptocurrency that started off as a joke.

In addition, Trump hinted that he would undo the $7,500 tax credit that the Biden administration has supported as part of its climate change policy for buying electric vehicles. Owner of the social media company X, Elon Musk, has backed a super PAC that is supporting the campaign of the former US president and has endorsed Trump.

Trump and Musk had a two-hour conversation about X last week. Musk indicated during their talk that he would be open to serving on a government panel that would examine the national debt and make changes to congressional spending. Following the murder attempt on the former president last month, Musk openly backed Trump in the US presidential contest.

This backing coincided with Trump's ability to take action to overturn Treasury Department regulations that facilitated manufacturers' access to the $7,500 credit and benefited businesses like Tesla. Trump attempted to abolish the EV tax credit while in office; however, President Joe Biden extended it until 2022.

Musk endorsed Trump in July, shortly after the former president narrowly survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in western Pennsylvania. Trump is set to face Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, in November’s election.



