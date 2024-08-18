EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

Asianet News has released dramatic CCTV footage showing the devastating landslide that completely destroyed a village overnight. The footage, recorded at Chooralmala, vividly captures the extent of the disaster, including floodwaters sweeping away goods from shops. The scenes from midnight to dawn highlight the severity and horror of the landslide, evoking fear and sorrow.



