    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Asianet News has released dramatic CCTV footage showing the devastating landslide that completely destroyed a village overnight. The footage, recorded at Chooralmala, vividly captures the extent of the disaster, including floodwaters sweeping away goods from shops. The scenes from midnight to dawn highlight the severity and horror of the landslide, evoking fear and sorrow.
     

    First Published Aug 18, 2024, 9:45 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 18, 2024, 9:45 AM IST

    Asianet News has released the first real-time footage of the catastrophic landslide that erased an entire village overnight. The alarming CCTV footage from Chooralmala captures the disaster's magnitude and intensity, showing floodwaters sweeping away shop goods. The video, recorded from shops in Chooralmala, vividly portrays the terrifying events from midnight to dawn, likely stirring fear and sorrow among viewers.
     

