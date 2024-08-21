Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Joao Felix: Chelsea re-sign Portuguese forward from Atletico Madrid

    Joao Felix scored four goals in 20 appearances during the loan spell at Stamford Bridge in 2023. The 24-year-old's return to Chelsea marks the departure of midfielder Conor Gallagher to Atletico Madrid. 

    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 7:15 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 21, 2024, 7:18 PM IST

    Chelsea have completed the signing of Portuguese forward Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid in a deal reportedly worth GBP 45 million. The 24-year-old, who spent part of 2023 on loan at Stamford Bridge, has signed a seven-year-contract with the Blues. 

    "I’m really happy to be back at Chelsea and I can’t wait to get started," said Felix. "I can see some familiar faces from the last time I was here, which is always nice." The Portugal international scored four goals in 20 appearances during the loan spell in West London. 

    Felix's arrival marks the departure of English midfielder Conor Gallagher to Atleti. The Englishman has joined the La Liga side worth a reported fee of GBP 33 million. Both the moves were announced on Wednesday (August 21). 

    The forward joined Atleti from Benfica back in 2019 for a reported fee of USD 135 million. After scoring 34 goals in 131 appearances for Diego Simeone's side, the 24-year-old is now returning to England. Meanwhile, Felix spent the entire 2023-24 season on loan with Barcelona. He was a key player for Blaugrana last term, scoring ten goals and recording six assists from 44 appearances across all competitions. 

    Felix made his international debut for Portugal back in 2019 as a teenager. He has played 41 times for Selecao, scoring eight goal thus far. Moreover, the forward has won the 2019 UEFA Nations League with the Navigators. 

    The 24-year-old's arrival marks Chelsea's tenth signing of the summer, following the acquisitions of Tosin Adarabioyo, Omari Kellyman, Marc Guiu, Kieran Dewsbury-Hall, Renato Veiga, Caleb Wiley, Aaron Anselmino, and Pedro Neto.

    Chelsea started their 2024-25 campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday and are gearing up for their Europa Conference League playoff tie against Servette on Friday. Meanwhile Enzo Maresca's men will play their second League match of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium on Sunday (August 25). 

