    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    After ALH, the Helina will be equipped with light combat helicopter Prachand and is expected to be completed the process by June next year.

    First Published Aug 13, 2024, 6:49 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 13, 2024, 6:49 PM IST

    After successful trials of anti-tank guided missile (ATGM), Helina last year, the process of its integration in the advanced light helicopter (ALH) is underway and would be completed by December this year. After ALH, the Helina will be equipped with light combat helicopter Prachand and is expected to be completed the process by June next year. 

    Ajay Kumar Bansal, International Business Head at Bharat Dynamics Limited told Asianet Newsable: “Helina is a helicopter launch missile and first indigenously designed and developed in India. It is launched from helicopter to destroy the tank. It has a range of 267km. Prior to this, there was no missile system has been developed in India that can be launched from the helicopters. It’s a great achievement for us under “Make-in-India”. 

    Currently, “we are integrating it with light advance helicopters, developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. After ALH, Helina will be replicated on all helicopters, including LCH.”

    “As far as export of this system is concerned, “we are in talks with friendly foreign countries for two purposes — for its supply and its integration on their helicopters.” 

    In 2022, it was successfully test-fired from the advanced light helicopter at high altitude.

    Prior to trials at high altitude, the Helina was successfully tested 
    at the Pokhran firing range in Rajasthan. 

    Helina or the helicopter-based Nag missile can strike targets up to 7km away. 

    The Helina system has all-weather day and night capability, and can knock out enemy tanks with conventional and explosive reactive armour.

