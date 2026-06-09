Kashmiri activists submitted a memorandum to UNMOGIP condemning Pakistani atrocities in PoJK and urging a UN fact-finding mission. India also slammed Pakistan for the violent crackdown on civilian protestors.

Memorandum Submitted to UNMOGIP

A memorandum to UNMOGIP on behalf of the people of Jammu and Kashmir strongly condemned the atrocities by Pakistani authorities in PoJK and urged it to send a fact-finding team to the region to assess the scale of loss of lives.

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The memorandum for the United Nations Military Observation Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), strongly condemned the "unprovoked Pakistani state aggression upon innocent civilians of PoJK" and said the people were simply exercising their democratic right.

Activist Submits Plea Against Atrocities

Kashmiri activist Javed Beigh went to the UNMOGIP office and also held a symbolic protest against the atrocities in PoJK.

"We, the people of India's Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir submit this memorandum of submission to UNMOGIP to register our strong protest against the continued violence perpetuated by the state of Pakistan in Rawalakot city of PoJK on the night of June 7, 2026."

The memorandum said that people of PoJK under the leadership of Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee (JKAAC) were protesting in Rawalakot city and other parts of PoJK against the non-fulfilment of promise made by the state of Pakistan to the people of PoJK under JKAAC's "38 point charter of demands", which mostly included demands for basic civilian necessities.

"Overnight in the entire region of PoJK, the state of Pakistan cut off Internet services and deployed thousands of security forces personnel drawn from various divisions of Pakistan Army and Pakistani Paramilitary forces, especially Rangers as well as police personnel from Islamabad Union Territory and policemen from Pakistan's Sindh and Punjab provinces to shoot innocent and unarmed civilian protestors, suddenly and without any provocation," it said.

The memorandum said that there are varying reports of civilian casualties, which cannot be confirmed in the absence of total shutdown of Internet services in PoJK by the state of Pakistan.

"We, the people of India's Union Territory of J&K strongly condemn unprovoked Pakistani state aggression upon innocent civilians of PoJK, who were simply exercising their democratic universal rights enshrined under various charters of different United Nations bodies," it said.

"We, the people of India's Union Territory of J&K stand with our brothers and sisters from PoJK and urge the United Nations to take cognizance of the Pakistani state violence in PoJK and condemn the same and at the same time, send its fact finding team to PoJK to assert the quantum of human loss in the region," it added.

Javed Beigh earlier strongly condemned the atrocities in PoJK orchestrated by Pakistani rulers. He said the exact death toll in PoJK remains unknown due to a complete blackout and the internet and phone lines have been cut off. The activist said the rulers in Pakistan resorted to "khoon ki holi" in the region.

Anti-Pakistan the protests were raised by the protestors over killing of innocent people in PoJK.

"Today, we are holding a symbolic protest and submitting a memorandum on behalf of the people of Jammu & Kashmir to the UN office (UNMOGIP). This protest and memorandum is against the atrocities being committed in PoJK, orchestrated by Pakistani rulers and the killing of civilians. The exact death toll remains unknown due to a complete blackout; the internet and phone lines have been cut off," Beigh said.

"We are here today to register a symbolic, peaceful protest and submit a memorandum on behalf of the people of Jammu & Kashmir regarding the injustices inflicted upon the oppressed Kashmiri population by Pakistani rulers, particularly the recent events in Rawalakot. That is our objective," he added.

India Slams Pakistan Over Unrest

India on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan regarding the ongoing unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), accusing Islamabad of using fake news to mask its systemic failures and severe human rights violations.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to queries during the regular media briefing, highlighted a recurring pattern of misinformation originating from Pakistan.

"We continue to see in this context a pattern of fake news and videos emanating from Pakistan. It is a desperate attempt by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and deflect attention away from its human rights abuses," Jaiswal said in response to a question by ANI.

MEA Highlights Severe Brutality

Jaiswal expressed grave concern over the heavy-handed crackdown by Pakistani security forces on civilians who have been protesting against economic hardship and lack of basic rights in the occupied territory.

"There are reports of severe police brutality in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in which several protestors have been killed and many injured," the MEA spokesperson added.

Jaiswal stated that the world must take note of the deteriorating situation in the region. "We hope the international community will hold Pakistan accountable for its misdeeds and abuses," he said.

The remarks come amid widespread protests in PoJK, where residents have taken to the streets to demonstrate over issues including governance, economic hardship, and the allocation of reserved legislative seats.

Soaring inflation, high electricity bills, and the scarcity of essential commodities are some of the other issues over which the protestors are demonstrating.Local media reports have suggested that the Pakistani administration has deployed paramilitary forces to quell the dissent, leading to violent clashes and casualties. Clashes between demonstrators and security forces in Rawalakot and other areas have reportedly left several people dead and many injured, triggering widespread condemnation and calls for an independent investigation. (ANI)