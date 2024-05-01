'Jewish women too ugly to be raped': Canadian elderly woman's shocker amid anti-Israel protests (WATCH)

Pro-Palestinian protesters: A video from Vancouver, British Columbia, showing an elderly woman at a pro-Palestinian demonstration says a woman filming her and the gathering that 'Jewish women are too ugly to be raped'.

Two videos from the United States and Canada, in which anti-Israel protestors are captured on camera uttering antisemitic remarks during the massive demonstrations demanding that colleges divest from Israel, have gone viral. One of the videos from Vancouver, British Columbia shows an older woman at a pro-Palestinian march telling a woman recording her and the event that

“Jewish women are way too ugly to be raped,” the elderly lady was heard saying. The lady was waving a Palestinian flag and seemed aggressive, so one of the protestors had to take her away from the guy filming the video.

Massive protests have broken out in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and other Western European nations in response to Israel's attack in Gaza. Counter-protests demanding Hamas accountability and an end to increasing antisemitism in several countries have taken place alongside pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel demonstrations.

American campuses have emerged as hotspots for these protests, leading administrators to take dramatic steps to restore order. On Tuesday, the Columbia University administration directed the New York Police Department (NYPD) to clear demonstrators from the Hamilton Hall building.

The weeks of demonstrations, the most widespread and continuous disturbance to hit US college campuses since the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s and 1970s, have already resulted in the detention of several hundred students and other activists.

The NYPD detained more than 100 student demonstrators and will remain on campus until May 17, according to university officials.

These protests have seen students, professors, and demonstrators from both sides brawl. Another video surfaced on the internet, claiming that a Jewish girl sustained a concussion and was brought to the hospital for immediate medical care after 'pro-Palestine protestors' pummelling her unconscious at the University of California, Los Angeles.

