Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Jewish women too ugly to be raped': Canadian elderly woman's shocker amid anti-Israel protests (WATCH)

    Pro-Palestinian protesters: A video from Vancouver, British Columbia, showing an elderly woman at a pro-Palestinian demonstration says a woman filming her and the gathering that 'Jewish women are too ugly to be raped'.

    Jewish Women Too Ugly To Be Raped Elderly woman on camera at Anti Israel protest in Canada
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 1, 2024, 3:42 PM IST

    Two videos from the United States and Canada, in which anti-Israel protestors are captured on camera uttering antisemitic remarks during the massive demonstrations demanding that colleges divest from Israel, have gone viral. One of the videos from Vancouver, British Columbia shows an older woman at a pro-Palestinian march telling a woman recording her and the event that  

    “Jewish women are way too ugly to be raped,” the elderly lady was heard saying. The lady was waving a Palestinian flag and seemed aggressive, so one of the protestors had to take her away from the guy filming the video.

    Massive protests have broken out in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and other Western European nations in response to Israel's attack in Gaza. Counter-protests demanding Hamas accountability and an end to increasing antisemitism in several countries have taken place alongside pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel demonstrations.

    American campuses have emerged as hotspots for these protests, leading administrators to take dramatic steps to restore order. On Tuesday, the Columbia University administration directed the New York Police Department (NYPD) to clear demonstrators from the Hamilton Hall building.

    The weeks of demonstrations, the most widespread and continuous disturbance to hit US college campuses since the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s and 1970s, have already resulted in the detention of several hundred students and other activists.

    The NYPD detained more than 100 student demonstrators and will remain on campus until May 17, according to university officials.

    These protests have seen students, professors, and demonstrators from both sides brawl. Another video surfaced on the internet, claiming that a Jewish girl sustained a concussion and was brought to the hospital for immediate medical care after 'pro-Palestine protestors' pummelling her unconscious at the University of California, Los Angeles.

    Last Updated May 1, 2024, 4:19 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gangster Goldy Brar, wanted in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, shot dead in US - Reports vkp

    BREAKING: Gangster Goldy Brar, wanted in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, shot dead in US - Reports

    Disney World now has FIRST Michelin-starred restaurant check details gcw

    Disney World now has FIRST Michelin-starred restaurant

    What would happen if Moon suddenly disappeared? Impact on Earth, life, space exploration & more explained snt

    What would happen if Moon suddenly disappeared? Impact on Earth, life, space exploration & more explained

    100-year-old 'Pharaoh's curse' mystery SOLVED! Scientists claim real reason for Tutankhamun tomb deaths found snt

    100-year-old 'Pharaoh's curse' mystery SOLVED! Scientists claim real reason for Tutankhamun tomb deaths found

    Inside world's deepest blue hole: Mexico's Taam Ja' is over 1.3k feet deep; has hidden caves & tunnels (WATCH) snt

    Inside world's deepest blue hole: Mexico's Taam Ja' is over 1.3k feet deep; has hidden caves & tunnels (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    'Heeramandi': 6 reasons to watch Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series RKK

    'Heeramandi': 6 reasons to watch Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix show

    Kerala: IMD predicts rain with thunder, lightning over next five days across the state rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts rain with thunder, lightning over next five days across the state

    How to get natural glowing skin instantly? rkn

    How to get natural glowing skin instantly?

    Gangster Goldy Brar, wanted in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, shot dead in US - Reports vkp

    BREAKING: Gangster Goldy Brar, wanted in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, shot dead in US - Reports

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai REVEALS his 'best work partner' Jeffree gcw

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai REVEALS his 'best work partner' Jeffree

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon