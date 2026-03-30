Israeli Military Vehicles Seen at Lebanese Border as Netanyahu Expands Security Buffer Zone | War

Israeli Military Vehicles Seen at Lebanese Border as Netanyahu Expands Security Buffer Zone
Israeli military vehicles and armoured presence spotted near the Lebanese border in Northern Israel amid ongoing West Asia tensions. On March 30, 2026, PM Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the IDF to further expand the security buffer zone in southern Lebanon to fundamentally change the security situation and protect northern communities.
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