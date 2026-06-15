Indian missions worldwide are celebrating International Yoga Day. The Embassy of India in Switzerland, with the AYUSH Ministry, set a new Guinness World Record for the Most Viewers for a YouTube Live Yoga Stream during celebrations in Basel.

As the world gears up for the celebration of International Yoga Day, Indian missions have connected people deeply to the practice of Yoga and its benefits through various diaspora and local community programs.

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Guinness Record and Global Celebrations

The Embassy of India in Switzerland said in a post on X that along with the AYUSH Ministry, a new Guinness Record was set as people celebrate the timeless gift of Yoga. "The @IndiainSwiss Yoga journey across Switzerland reached the vibrant city of Basel as part of the 12th International Day of Yoga 2026 celebrations. With @moayush setting a new Guinness World Record for the Most Viewers for a YouTube Live Yoga Stream, the celebrations reflected the growing global embrace of India's timeless gift of Yoga as a way of life."

The @IndiainSwiss #Yoga journey across 🇨🇭 reached the vibrant city of #Basel as part of the 12th #InternationalDayofYoga2026 celebrations. With @moayush setting a new Guinness World Record for the Most Viewers for a YouTube Live Yoga Stream, the celebrations reflected the… pic.twitter.com/cAwibzFHAE — India in Switzerland & Liechtenstein (@IndiainSwiss) June 15, 2026

The Embassy said that the event brought together members of the Indian diaspora and local community in a shared experience of wellbeing and mindfulness.

A #revitalising #yoga session by @IndiainSwiss marked the 12th #InternationalDayofYoga2026 celebrations in #Basel, bringing together members of the 🇮🇳 #diaspora & local community in a shared experience of #wellbeing & #mindfulness. The session beautifully reflected yoga’s… pic.twitter.com/vgWffjxkHD — India in Switzerland & Liechtenstein (@IndiainSwiss) June 15, 2026

Events Across the World

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India, Houston, in collaboration with the Indian Doctors Association of Houston, successfully hosted an insightful discussion on "Yoga for Healthy Ageing" in celebration of the International Day of Yoga 2026.

The Consulate General of India, Houston, in collaboration with the Indian Doctors Association of Houston, successfully hosted an insightful discussion on "Yoga for Healthy Ageing" in celebration of the International Day of Yoga 2026. In his opening remarks, Consul General D. C.… pic.twitter.com/pNh12KxpB7 — India in Houston (@cgihou) June 13, 2026

The High Commission of India in Seychelles shared that it partnered with the Office of the First Lady for an all-women yoga session ahead of the International Yoga Day.

The High Commission of India was honored to partner with the Office of the First Lady for an all women yoga session. The session saw participation of the First Lady H.E. Mrs. Veronique Herminie, Minister of Youth and Sport, Ms Kalsey Belle, and women of all ages. The yoga… pic.twitter.com/63mSveybBN — India in Seychelles (@hci_seychelles) June 13, 2026

The Embassy of India in Syria highlighted how Over 200 enthusiastic participants of all ages joined the Yoga event in Latakia.

Over 200 enthusiastic participants of all ages joined the Yoga event in #Latakia organized by @eoidamascus in partnership with the Syrian Center for Yoga and Meditation, celebrating #IDY2026 theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing". The event highlighted lifelong health and harmony!🇮🇳🤝🇸🇾 pic.twitter.com/6JXOmxuFiv — India in Syria (@eoidamascus) June 13, 2026

Origin of International Yoga Day

The United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga on December 11, 2014, following the proposal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the opening of the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014.

This ushered in an era of holistic health revolution, in which attention was given to prevention rather than cure.

Since its first edition in 2015, India has led the celebration globally under the aegis of the Ministry of AYUSH, with active support from state governments, Indian missions abroad and UN agencies.