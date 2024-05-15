'Indians cut breasts of Kashmiri women': Pakistani man's shocking claim sparks outrage; WATCH viral video

In a recent video that has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter, a Pakistani national blatantly claimed egregious atrocities committed by Indians in Kashmir, such as cutting the breasts of women.

The Kashmir conflict, one of the most protracted and contentious issues in South Asia, has been a focal point for both India and Pakistan since their Independence. Propaganda and misinformation have often played significant roles in shaping public perceptions on both sides of the border. In a recent video that has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter, a Pakistani national blatantly claimed egregious atrocities committed by Indians in Kashmir, such as cutting the breasts of women. The man also remarked that non-Muslims are not worthy of love or friendship, further stoking the flames of controversy.

Also read: 'Terrorist, burn in hell': Poster targeting Pak Army chief outside UK High Commission amid PoK unrest surfaces

The controversial comment from the Pakistani man stated, "Indians commit so many atrocities in Kashmir. They have cut the breasts of women in Kashmir. I have seen this on TV. Kashmir's lanes are seen and all of these atrocities can be seen. What's the reason? Non-Muslims are not worthy of love, they don't deserve our friendship."

The comment quickly went viral, triggering a wave of reactions on social media platforms. Critics condemned the comment as a blatant example of hate speech and misinformation, arguing that such unfounded allegations only serve to deepen divisions and incite violence.

Indian users, in particular, were quick to denounce the comment as part of a broader propaganda campaign aimed at vilifying their country. Many pointed out the lack of credible evidence to support the gruesome claims and accused the commenter of spreading lies to fuel anti-India sentiment.

"He is parroting what they do actually!" noted one user on X.

Another added, "While he embraces fake cinema propaganda on IAK, he shamelessly ignores the real state-apartheid in POK by the Punjabi Pak administration."

A third user remarked, "What are Pakistanis doing in their Kashmir at the moment? Our Kashmiri brothers and sisters are very happy in today's times. And as far as friendship is concerned, Pakistani fanatics can never fall in that category."

It's worth nothing that the Pakistani man's shocking claim comes as unrest escalates in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which has been rocked by protests against high prices of wheat flour and inflated electricity bills.

On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah affirmed that "PoK is part of India and we will take it".

Also read: Cash-strapped Pakistan to privatise all SOEs, including loss-making Pakistan International Airlines: PM Sharif

Addressing a rally in Serampore, Shah stated that while peace has returned to the once trouble-torn Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is now resonating with slogans of "Azaadi" and widespread protests.

"After the abrogation of article 370 by the government in 2019 peace has returned to Kashmir. But now we witness protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Earlier slogans of Azaadi were heard here, now the same slogans are heard in PoK. Earlier stones were pelted here, now stones are pelted in PoK," he said.

Hitting out at Congress leaders for not supporting the demand of taking over PoK, Shah said, "Congress leaders like Mani Shankar Aiyar say it should not be done as they have an atom bomb. But let me say this Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is part of India and we will take it."

Latest Videos