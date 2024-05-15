Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Terrorist, burn in hell': Poster targeting Pak Army chief outside UK High Commission amid PoK unrest surfaces

    Amidst the escalating protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, a poster targeting the Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir outside the High Commission in London, UK, has surfaced on social media platforms.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 15, 2024, 11:40 AM IST

    In the midst of escalating protests against high prices of wheat flour and inflated electricity bills in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), a startling development has emerged on social media platforms. A poster targeting the Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir outside the High Commission in London, UK, has sparked controversy and brought the simmering discontent to an international stage.

    Also read: PoK unrest: 3 killed in firing, teargas shelling by security forces, slogans raised during funeral (WATCH)

    The viral photo of the poster portrays General Asim Munir, the head of the Pakistan Army, branded as a 'terrorist, traitor, and thief'. Such vehement accusations have captured global attention, drawing parallels with the rise of dissent and public outcry against authoritarian regimes worldwide.

    The poster's language is stark and uncompromising, accusing General Munir of being 'the curse of millions of Pakistanis'. Additionally, the inclusion of a Swastika sign, indirectly equating him to the infamous Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, underscores the intensity of the sentiment expressed. Phrases like 'Burn in hell, Die like a dog, Election thief' further intensify the denouncement of the military leadership.

    Three individuals lost their lives and six others sustained injuries as security forces reportedly fired upon demonstrators who assaulted paramilitary Rangers in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. The region has witnessed widespread protests as the total strike against high prices of wheat flour and inflated electricity bills and taxes entered its sixth day of Wednesday.

    On Tuesday, BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Ravinder Raina urged the central government to raise at the United Nations the issue of "atrocities by the Pakistan army" on the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

    "It is very unfortunate that the people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir are subjected to exploitation and cruelty these days," Raina told reporters in Rajouri.

    "We urge Foreign Minister Jaishankar ji to take up the matter with the United Nations to register the issue. The atrocities perpetrated by the Pakistan army cannot be tolerated. We stand with the people of PoK, as they are our brothers and sisters. They are our citizens," Raina added.

    Also read: Cash-strapped Pakistan to privatise all SOEs, including loss-making Pakistan International Airlines: PM Sharif

    Raina accused the Pakistan army of committing "atrocities and torture" against the residents of several areas in Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PoK). He voiced apprehension over reports indicating that the entire PoK region has been under lockdown for the past five days and expressed concern that individuals from the Pahari community have been casualties in firing incidents involving the Pakistan army.

    "Our people in PoK demanded ration but got bullets. This cannot be tolerated by us. We love our people there", he said.

    Raina emphasised that the oppression by the Pakistani authorities will not last for long.

