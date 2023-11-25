Indian origin yoga prodigy Ishwar continues his domination worldwide, wins gold in Europe

Ishwar, an Indian-origin yoga prodigy bagged a gold medal last weekend in the European Yoga Sports Championship. He continued his dominant run in the field of yoga competitions beating most of his opponents in various other tournaments as well.

A 13-year-old Indian-origin boy from South East England has bagged the European Yoga Sports Championship in Sweden. Ishwar who lives in Kent has outperformed his opponents and continued his domination in the field of Yoga. The teenager went on to win a gold in the boys 12-14 year old category in the European Yoga Sports Championship last weekend.

The Yoga competition was organized International Yoga Sports Federation in collaboration with the Swedish Yoga Sports Federation in Malmo. Ishwar, an avid yoga practitioner followed the lead of his father into the field. He started doing yoga at the tender age of 3. His father Dr. Viswanath has been a pillar for Ishwar throughout his journey so far. The 13-year-old also runs IYoga Solutions to spread the word about Yoga and its many benefits in the UK with his father.

Also Read: China allows visa-free entry to citizens of 6 countries from December 1

Ishwar at the age of seven impressed the world and appeared in the limelight for the first time after winning two consecutive United Kingdom National Yoga Championships in 2016 and 2017 respectively. The student of St Michael's School in London also went on to represent Great Britain in the World Yoga Championship to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal in June 2017.

Ishwar has bagged multiple awards in various yoga competitions worldwide. The teenager impressively led daily Yoga classes for 40 children across 14 countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of his relentless efforts in the field of yoga, the then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson awarded him with the Points of Light award in 2021.

Boris Johnson in a letter addressed to Ishwar said, “You have brought the joy of Yoga to hundreds of children globally during lockdown. I was particularly inspired to hear how you have helped children with special needs enjoy the activity you enjoy and excel at.”