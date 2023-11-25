Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    China allows visa-free entry to citizens of 6 countries from December 1

    From December 1, citizens of France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, and Malaysia will be allowed to enter China without a visa for 15 days. The testing program will remain in effect for one year.


     

    China allows visa free entry to citizens of THESE countries from December 1 gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 25, 2023, 2:37 PM IST

    China announced it will allow visa-free entry to citizens of five European countries and Malaysia as it tries to encourage more people to travel for business and tourism. From December 1, citizens of France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, and Malaysia will be allowed to enter China without a visa for 15 days. However, this testing program will remain in effect for one year.

    The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning at a daily briefing said that the aim is “to facilitate the high-quality development of Chinese and foreign personnel exchanges and high-level opening up to the outside world”.

    For over three years, many individuals were deterred from travelling by China's stringent pandemic regulations, which included mandatory quarantine for all newcomers. However, these restrictions were lifted earlier this year, but to their disappointment, the international travel has still not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

    Also Read | Hamas to release 13 more hostages today; questions raised on '50 Israelis for 150 Palestinian prisoners' deal

    Japanese, Singaporean and Bruneians were allowed to enter China without a visa but the programme was suspended after the COVID-19 outbreak. It resumed visa-free entry for Brunei and Singapore in July but has not done so for Japan.

    In the first six months of the year, China recorded 8.4 million entries and exits by foreigners, according to immigration statistics. That compares to 977 million for all of 2019, the last year before the pandemic, according to a report by the Associated Press.

    The Chinese government has been seeking foreign investment to help boost a sluggish economy, and some businesspeople have been coming for trade fairs and meetings, including Tesla’s Elon Musk and Apple’s Tim Cook. Foreign tourists are still a rare sight compared to before the pandemic.

     

    Also Read: 'Prepared for any kind of...' India closely monitoring H9N2 outbreak, respiratory illness in China

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2023, 2:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained Why Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi shut down and who remains in the building now?

    Explained: Why Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi shut down and who remains in the building now?

    Hamas to release 13 more hostages today; questions raised on '50 Israelis for 150 Palestinian prisoners' deal

    Hamas to release 13 more hostages today; questions raised on '50 Israelis for 150 Palestinian prisoners' deal

    BREAKING Hamas releases first 13 Israeli hostages as part of ceasefire agreement (WATCH) snt

    Hamas releases first 13 Israeli hostages as part of ceasefire agreement (WATCH)

    12 Thai hostages released by Hamas in Gaza, confirms Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin snt

    12 Thai hostages released by Hamas in Gaza, confirms Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin

    Taiwans opposition parties go different ways as alliance talks dramatically collapse, setback for China avv

    Taiwan’s opposition parties go different ways as alliance talks dramatically collapse, setback for China

    Recent Stories

    The Railway Men: Babil Khan opens up on working with Kay Kay Menon; says "mehsoos nahi hua ki mere father..." SHG

    The Railway Men: Babil Khan opens up on working with Kay Kay Menon; says "mehsoos nahi hua ki mere father..."

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's pregnancy test results out! Is the actress expecting her first child? Read RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's pregnancy test results out! Is the actress expecting her first child? Read

    Soup to Noodles: 7 peanut based healthy and warm dishes for winters SHG

    Soup to Noodles: 7 peanut based healthy and warm dishes for winters

    Pune woman punches husband to death after he refuses to celebrate her birthday in Dubai gcw

    Pune woman punches husband to death after he refuses to celebrate her birthday in Dubai

    Shocking Engineering student attacks bus conductor in Prayagraj, nabbed after encounter with UP Police

    Shocking! Engineering student attacks bus conductor in Prayagraj, held after encounter with UP Police (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon