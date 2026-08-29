UKPNP Chairman Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri has urged the UN to pressure Pakistan over a crackdown in PoJK. He alleged a 70-day lockdown has disrupted essential supplies, leading to over 110 deaths and hundreds of forced disappearances.

Details of '70-Day Lockdown' Shared with UN In a video message, Kashmiri said he briefed them on the situation in PoJK and alleged that the region had remained under a lockdown for around 70 days. According to Kashmiri, restrictions had affected essential supplies and services, including medicines and other resources linked to daily life. He alleged that more than 110 people had been killed and hundreds forcibly disappeared during the unrest. Call for International Intervention He stated that the delegation had requested the UN Human Rights Council to intervene and press Pakistan to halt what he called atrocities against the people of the region. He also referred to two previous statements by the United Nations, saying the UN had called on Pakistani authorities to exercise restraint, take the demands of the Joint National Action Committee seriously, and engage in dialogue with protesters. Kashmiri Leader Blames Pakistan for Destabilisation "Pakistan has always destabilised Pakistan due to its ego," Kashmiri stated, arguing that Islamabad would ultimately have to respond to international institutions over its actions in the region. Addressing Pakistan's rulers, he stated that the people of PoJK would not surrender to what he described as state repression. He called on authorities to accept the demands of the Jammu and Kashmir Joint National Action Committee (JKJAAC) and end military and security operations in the region. Allegations of Past Operations and Killings Kashmiri further alleged that operations including "Operation Topac" and "Operation Gulmarg" had contributed to the killing of Kashmiris. "Pakistan is responsible for the killings of Kashmiris across the region," he stated, referring to people living in Srinagar, Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot.He concluded by assuring residents of Rawalakot and other parts of PoJK that his political organisation would continue to oppose efforts to force them into submission. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, Chairman of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), has urged the United Nations to put pressure on Pakistan over what he described as a continuing crackdown and severe restrictions in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).In a video message, Kashmiri said he briefed them on the situation in PoJK and alleged that the region had remained under a lockdown for around 70 days. According to Kashmiri, restrictions had affected essential supplies and services, including medicines and other resources linked to daily life. He alleged that more than 110 people had been killed and hundreds forcibly disappeared during the unrest.He stated that the delegation had requested the UN Human Rights Council to intervene and press Pakistan to halt what he called atrocities against the people of the region. He also referred to two previous statements by the United Nations, saying the UN had called on Pakistani authorities to exercise restraint, take the demands of the Joint National Action Committee seriously, and engage in dialogue with protesters."Pakistan has always destabilised Pakistan due to its ego," Kashmiri stated, arguing that Islamabad would ultimately have to respond to international institutions over its actions in the region. Addressing Pakistan's rulers, he stated that the people of PoJK would not surrender to what he described as state repression. He called on authorities to accept the demands of the Jammu and Kashmir Joint National Action Committee (JKJAAC) and end military and security operations in the region.Kashmiri further alleged that operations including "Operation Topac" and "Operation Gulmarg" had contributed to the killing of Kashmiris. "Pakistan is responsible for the killings of Kashmiris across the region," he stated, referring to people living in Srinagar, Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot.He concluded by assuring residents of Rawalakot and other parts of PoJK that his political organisation would continue to oppose efforts to force them into submission. (ANI)