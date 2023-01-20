Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India remains a bright spot amid global crises: WEF Executive Chairman Kluas Schwab

    "India's G20 presidency comes at a crucial time, Prime Minister Modi's leadership is critical in this fractured world," Schwab said. The World Economic Forum's Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab said India is a bright spot amid the global crisis.

    First Published Jan 20, 2023, 6:15 PM IST

    Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in a fractured world, the World Economic Forum Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab said India is a bright spot amid the global crisis. Schwab stated that India is encouraging a just and equitable growth for everyone during its G20 presidency, while also making considerable headway on the most pressing domestic concerns, after attending an India reception on Thursday night during the WEF Annual Meeting 2023.

    In a statement, the WEF expressed its appreciation for the nearly 40 years of collaboration with India and expressed enthusiasm for further engagement with the nation throughout its G20 presidency under Prime Minister Modi's direction. The WEF said that the moment of its annual conference is one in which several crises have widened rifts and dispersed the geopolitical landscape.

    The agenda, according to the WEF, simultaneously addresses current crises and long-term concerns while preparing the ground for India's G20 leadership. "I had the pleasure of meeting the Indian ministerial delegation and many of its top business leaders," Schwab said.

    "I applaud the nation for taking decisive action in support of renewable energy due to climate change, for its contribution to the global healthcare ecosystem, for putting a strong emphasis on an economic model for women-led development, and for its visionary leadership in support of digital public infrastructure. Despite the global geoeconomic and geopolitical issues, India continues to be a bright point," he added.

    India and the World Economic Forum have a 38-year collaboration history, and the WEF looks forward to working with India while it holds the G20 presidency under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

