    'Should be a beacon for others to learn': WHO officials lauds India's G20 Presidency

    The official also said it has been incredible to be in the "God's own country", Kerala and see the amazing culture and the wonderful warm welcome they had in the south Indian state. Meanwhile, Dr Alain Labrique, Director, Digital Health and Innovation, WHO, opined that India five years ago is different to India today.

    First Published Jan 20, 2023, 4:57 PM IST

    An official from the WHO on Friday (January 20) termed India's presidency at the G20 Health Working Group meeting as an "exciting moment in history" and said it has bolstered the voice of the Global South.

    Ayoade Alakija, Special Envoy, ACT-Accelerator, WHO said she is keen to watch the Global South collaborations which can be put together in the new world order and expressed hope that this process will surely help it.

    "India's G20 Presidency is an exciting moment in history, because India is going to decide the global health architecture for the next many decades to come. Because it is going to be decided in the next few months," she said.

    Alakija said she feels that the world is coming to India not just for discussions but also to learn from it as so much digital transformation is taking place in various sectors including health and infrastructure to finance in the country.

    The ongoing meet, which would conclude today, would be a platform for how we can learn from each other in this Global South- in Africa, India, Latin America and so on, she said. "How can we share our experiences and innovate together and how can we co-create the world we want...the world that is going to be truly the world that delivers for us...the people," Alakija further said.

    The same can be said for countries across the globe and in the Global South, he said. "So, we have to think about where we are today but also build solutions for tomorrow and keep in mind that everyone should benefit from this technology revolution," he added.

    Stating that success is built upon trust, Labrique said trust means there is a background of policy, of legislation that protects the privacy and security and builds the trust of individuals to use the systems. "So, I think, that is the foundation of a place where I would like to see India shining as a beacon to other countries to learn from," he said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2023, 4:57 PM IST
