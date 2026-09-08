India and Morocco held their first Joint Defence Committee meeting in New Delhi, discussing cooperation in training, peacekeeping, and defence industries. Both nations agreed to expand defence ties ahead of their 70th anniversary of cooperation in 2027.

The inaugural Joint Defence Committee meeting between India and Morocco took place in New Delhi on Tuesday.

According to Ministry of Defence,"The two sides discussed areas of mutual interest in the field of training and education, peacekeeping operations, military exercises, medical cooperation, cyber defence and defence industries. They agreed to further expand defence ties as bilateral cooperation is moving towards its 70th anniversary in 2027."

Key Discussions and Delegations

The meeting was co-chaired by Joint Secretary (International Cooperation), Ministry of Defence Amitabh Prasad and Chief of the 2nd Bureau of the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces Brigadier General Abdellah Athmani.

The Indian delegation comprised officers from the Department of Defence, the three Services, HQ Integrated Defence Staff, Department of Defence Production, DG Armed Forces Medical Services, DRDO and Ministry of External Affairs.

Moroccan Delegation Explores Indian Defence Ecosystem

The Moroccan delegation is on a visit to India from September 7 to 10.

Brigadier General Abdellah Athmani commenced his visit by paying tribute to the bravehearts at the National War Memorial, New Delhi.

The Moroccan delegation also interacted with defence industries at DPSU Bhawan, New Delhi, to get first-hand exposure to India’s growing defence manufacturing capabilities.

Both sides agreed to explore avenues of cooperation in the field of co-production, joint ventures, technology collaborations, maintenance and sustainment.

The delegation will be visiting Army Hospital (Research and Referral) to get an overview of India’s military medicine capabilities.

Building on Foundational MoU

An MoU on cooperation in the field of defence between the two countries was signed during the visit of Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh to Morocco in September 2025.

The visit provided fresh momentum to bilateral defence relations.

The JDC meeting is a part of the institutional mechanism set up through the MoU. (ANI)