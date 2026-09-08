Bihar's Industries Department signed an MoU with AIM Global Foundation in Dubai to promote a dedicated Food Processing Park. The initiative, anchored by UAE investments, aims to leverage Bihar's agricultural strengths for global supply chains.

Under the leadership of Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Bihar is emerging as a new destination for investment, innovation and industrial growth. Continuing this momentum, the Industries Department, Government of Bihar, on Tuesday exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AIM Global Foundation at the AIM (Annual Investment Meeting) Congress 2026 in Dubai, to promote a dedicated Food Processing Park in Bihar, anchored by investments from the UAE and the wider region.

According to an official release from the Department of Industries, Government of Bihar, the MoU was exchanged in the presence of Shreyasi Singh, Industries Minister, Government of Bihar. It was signed by Kundan Kumar, Secretary, Industries Department, Government of Bihar, and HE Dawood Al-Shezawi, President, AIM Global Foundation. Mukul Kumar Gupta, Director, Industries, Government of Bihar, was also present on the occasion.

MoU to Establish Integrated Agri-Food Cluster

Under the MoU, the Foundation and the Bihar Industries Department will work to build an integrated agri-food and food processing cluster, drawing on investments from companies, institutions and investors in the UAE and the wider Gulf region. The initiative aims to leverage Bihar's agricultural strengths and position the state as a sourcing and processing base serving Gulf food supply chains, a release said.

A Significant Step for Bihar's Growth

"This partnership with AIM Global Foundation is a significant step in Bihar's journey to becoming a preferred investment destination. A dedicated food processing park anchored by UAE investment will help our farmers and industries tap into global supply chains, and reflects the vision of Chief Minister Shri Samrat Choudhary to drive industrial growth across the state," Shreyasi Singh said.

"This MoU lays the foundation for structured engagement between Bihar and investors from the UAE in the food processing sector. We look forward to working closely with AIM Global Foundation to identify concrete opportunities and take this partnership forward ahead of Rising Bihar 2026," Kundan Kumar said.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the AIM Congress 2026 in Dubai, reflecting Bihar's growing push to attract global investment into its agri-food and industrial ecosystem, a release added. (ANI)