Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh seeks 'brave' Pakistan's aid to halt Israel's Gaza offensive

In a significant development during the prolonged Israel-Hamas conflict, Ismail Haniyeh, the political chief of the Hamas terror group, has reportedly sought assistance from Pakistan. Addressing a national dialogue in Islamabad, Haniyeh referred to Pakistan as "brave" and suggested that if Israel faced resistance from Pakistan, the cruelty in the conflict could cease.

During his address on 'The Sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Responsibility of the Muslim Ummah,' Haniyeh expressed hope in Pakistan's support for Hamas, emphasizing the country's reputation as a "land of mujahideen." He underscored the sacrifices made by Palestinians in the ongoing conflict and suggested that Pakistan's strength could potentially halt the conflict.

Haniyeh stressed the significance of nations opposing Israel's offensive in the Gaza Strip, particularly among those who closely follow the Holy Quran. He denounced Israel's actions, including the arrest of thousands of Palestinians and the desecration of holy sites, as violations of international terms.

Expressing disappointment over the non-implementation of the Oslo Accords, Haniyeh warned against diplomatic ties between Islamic nations and Israel, asserting that such connections would severely undermine the Palestinian cause.

During the event organized by Majlis Ittehad-e-Ummah Pakistan, Haniyeh accused the US and other countries of supporting Israel. He expressed his desire to see Israel retreat and claimed that the Jewish nation had planned a sudden attack on Gaza for "permanent destruction."

Haniyeh justified the October 7 attack by Hamas as an act of self-defense, preventing Israel's plan for occupation. He spoke about countering Israel's advanced weapons and expressed determination in derailing Israel's intentions.

In his speech, Haniyeh referred to Jews as the "biggest enemies" of all Muslims worldwide, a statement likely to further escalate tensions in an already complex geopolitical scenario.

Born in a refugee camp in Gaza, Haniyeh has been the prominent face of Hamas since the conflict began. He is currently based in Qatar and has a history of association with Hamas since his college days.

As the Israel-Hamas war entered its two-month mark, the IDF continued its offensive in Gaza, responding to Hamas's October 7 attack. The conflict has resulted in significant casualties and displacement, with calls for a ceasefire from global leaders and the United Nations.

The plea for support from Pakistan by Ismail Haniyeh adds another layer of complexity to the Israel-Hamas conflict. As diplomatic and military efforts continue, the region remains engulfed in a protracted struggle, impacting the lives of civilians on both sides. The international community closely watches developments, emphasizing the need for dialogue and a peaceful resolution to the longstanding conflict.